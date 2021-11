LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Two people were killed and two others were injured in a shooting in Lakewood early Sunday morning, according to the Lakewood Police Department. Police said the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. in a parking lot in the 6200 block of West Alameda Avenue, just west of the intersection with Harlan Street. When officers arrived, they found two people who had been shot. One of them died on the scene, according to police. The other was taken to the hospital, where they died a short time later.

LAKEWOOD, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO