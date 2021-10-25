Altair Named to Newsweek's List of the Most Loved Workplaces for 2021

"As more organizations focus on ESG initiatives, Hormel Foods is proud of the work we have done as one of world's top corporate citizens, leading with transparency, integrity and trust with our stakeholders in all that we do," Snee said. "Since joining Hormel Foods six years ago, Wendy has built a world-class communications team and elevated the global reputation of Hormel Foods. She has led our corporate responsibility commitments through the creation of Our Food JourneyTM, which has had a positive impact on our people, our communities and our products. Additionally, Wendy was instrumental in the company's COVID-19 response, ensuring the commitment of Hormel Foods to our people and our communities never wavered in the midst of this pandemic. Her energy, experience and passion for our culture make her a tremendous resource to this company."

BUSINESS ・ 10 HOURS AGO