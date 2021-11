Ashnikko kicked off her ‘Demidevil’ tour Tuesday night in front of a sold out crowd at the Fillmore Silver Spring. The singer took to the stage, which was decorated with squid arms with large eyes and kicked things off with the single “Tantrum” from the 2019 EP Hi It’s Me and also included the singles “Deal With It, “Slumber Party, “Cry,” and wrapped up with “Daisy” all from the latest EP Demidevil. Ashnikko was full of energy and it clearly showed that she was excited and happy to on stage and performing. With this being such a short tour one can only that 2022 will see a much larger tour by the singer/songwriter. Based on the sold out shows and crowd response look for Ashnikko to only continue to gain in popularity and make her way to larger shows and festivals in 2022. Fans can keep up with all that is Ashnikko HERE.

