CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

CytoDyn Initiates New Phase 3 Study Of Leronlimab In Covid-19 Patients

By RTTNews
Business Insider
 15 days ago

(RTTNews) - CytoDyn Inc. (CYDY) on Monday initiated a new pivotal Phase 3 study of leronlimab, dubbed CD16, in critically ill Covid-19 patients in...

markets.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

COVID vaccine developer BioNTech sees profits rise

German pharmaceutical company BioNTech which partnered with Pfizer to develop the first widely used COVID-19 vaccine, said Tuesday that its earnings grew again in the third quarter.BioNTech, which is based in Mainz reported a net profit of more than 3.2 billion euros ($3.7 billion) for the July-September period. That compares with the company's loss of 210 million euros ($243 million) in the same period a year earlier and a second-quarter profit of almost 2.8 billion euros ($3.2 billion). Vaccinations with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine started started in December.BioNTech reported revenue of nearly 6.1 billion euros ($7.1 billion), up...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MyChesCo

NRx Pharmaceuticals Announces Favorable, New Safety Report for ZYESAMI® (aviptadil) in NIH Sponsored ACTIV-3b Critical Care Study in Patients with COVID-19

RADNOR, PA — NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: NRXP) provided a recent safety update on ZYESAMI® (aviptadil), which is being tested in the ACTIV-3b Critical Care Phase 3 study sponsored by the National Institutes of Health. In its third scheduled analysis, the study’s Independent Data Safety Monitoring Board found no new safety concerns after reviewing a total of more than 300 patients and recommended continued enrollment.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Cd16#Cytodyn Inc#Cydy#Cd17
MedicalXpress

Study observes worse COVID-19 vaccine response in patients taking glucocorticoids or B-cell therapies

New research presented this week at ACR Convergence, the American College of Rheumatology's annual meeting, shows that people with chronic inflammatory diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis (RA), who take immunosuppressive therapy appear to have an impaired immunity response to SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, vaccines. Patients currently on glucocorticoids or B-cell depleting therapy appear to have an even more severely impeded vaccine response.
SCIENCE
beckershospitalreview.com

NIH to follow 1,500 pregnant patients to study long-term effects of COVID-19

The National Institutes of Health will follow up to 1,500 pregnant COVID-19 patients and their offspring for four years to study the potential long-term effects of the infection. The follow-up study, which will enroll patients who had asymptomatic or symptomatic COVID-19 during pregnancy, will assess patients' symptoms periodically throughout the...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Business Insider

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Oncology Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1 Dose Expansion Study of TP-1287 in Patients with Sarcoma

The Phase 1 open-label study consists of two parts, dose escalation and dose expansion. The dose escalation portion of the study established the maximum tolerated dose (MTD) and recommended Phase 2 Dose (RP2D) of TP-1287 in patients with advanced metastatic or progressive solid tumors. The dose expansion portion of the study will evaluate the potential antitumor activity and safety of TP-1287 in patients with Ewing sarcoma (EWS), dedifferentiated liposarcoma (DDLPS) and synovial sarcoma (SS).
HEALTH
AMA

COVID-19 booster dose FAQs by patients

A booster dose refers to an additional dose of the COVID-19 vaccine given after the protection provided by the original shot(s) has begun to decrease over time. Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 booster shots are all available now. COVID-19 vaccine development. Get reliable information on developments in the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
Brazil
physicianspractice.com

Optimizing the patient experience in a post-Covid-19 world

The challenge for practices now is how to continue meeting evolving patient expectations while optimizing revenue and protecting their team from burnout. Note: This article contains forward-looking statements, including statements about expected trends in the healthcare industry. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different, including the factors described in EverCommerce’s filings with the SEC. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this article. While EverCommerce may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it disclaims any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause its views to change.
CELL PHONES
Business Insider

Ionis initiates pivotal Phase 3 clinical study of olezarsen in patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia

"Severe hypertriglyceridemia is a common condition that affects millions of people around the world, including more than 3 million in the US," said Sotirios "Sam" Tsimikas, M.D., senior vice president, clinical development and cardiovascular franchise leader at Ionis. "Initiating the CORE study is a major step in realizing the full potential of olezarsen to treat the range of conditions related to elevated triglycerides associated with high levels of the apoC-llI protein."
HEALTH
patientdaily.com

HUYABIO Announces FDA Clearance to Initiate a Phase 1 Trial of SHP2 Inhibitor in Patients with KRAS and EGFR Mutated Tumors

HUYABIO International (HUYABIO™), the leader in accelerating global development of China's pharmaceutical innovations, announced today the FDA clearance of HBI-2376 as an Investigational New Drug, or IND, for a Phase 1 study. The authorization to proceed enables the first testing in patients for whom this novel SHP2 inhibitor might show clinical benefit.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Newswise

An old drug saves lives of COVID-19 patients

Embargoed by The Lancet until Wednesday, 27 October, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. EDT. Newswise — Hamilton, ON (Oct. 27, 2021) – An inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30 per cent, says a study co-led by McMaster University.
PHARMACEUTICALS
pharmaceutical-journal.com

Antidepressant reduces hospitalisations in high-risk COVID-19 patients, study shows

The selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI) fluvoxamine could reduce the need for hospitalisation in high-risk patients with early diagnosed COVID-19, a Brazilian study has shown. The randomised study, published in The Lancet Global Health on 27 October 2021, found an absolute risk reduction of 5%, and a relative risk reduction...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Healthcare IT News

Building a patient management program in the wake of COVID-19

A key to optimal patient care is having the right data at the right time, which also includes the ability to exchange it across platforms. But that's easier said than done in today's healthcare environment, where caregivers often are given too much data with too little context to develop an actionable care plan. In the face of too much and too little information, clinical insecurities worsen clinical burnout.
PUBLIC HEALTH
pharmacytimes.com

Study Finds mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines Have Stronger Initial Response, Ad26 Vaccine Remains More Stable Over Time

The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine elicited generally higher antibody responses that were also more durable compared to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, according to a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine. The study compared the immune responses induced by 3 COVID-19 vaccines—Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, and Johnson & Johnson—and found that although the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine induced lower initial antibody responses than the 2 mRNA vaccines, these responses were generally stable over time.
SCIENCE
FingerLakes1.com

Scientists study new COVID-19 variant B.1.630 found in U.S.

Recently officials in Louisiana with LSU Health Shreveport Emerging Viral Threats Center announced the discovery of yet another COVID-19 variant called B.1.630. It is believed that this strain has a much lower transmission rate. Two samples that were collected from Baton Rouge were identified as two of the 79 cases currently found in the U.S.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
KRGV

DHR Health takes part in new COVID-19 antibody treatment study

A Valley health center is taking part in a new study to use human polyclonal antibodies to treat non-hospitalized adult patients with mild to moderate COVID-19. DHR Health Institute for Research and Development in Edinburg announced it would partake in the first such study using human polyclonal antibodies to treat patients with the coronavirus.
EDINBURG, TX
technologynetworks.com

Inhaled COVID-19 Treatment Advances to Phase 3 Study

The AIDS Clinical Trials Group (ACTG), the largest global HIV research network, which recently expanded its focus to include evaluating outpatient treatment for COVID-19, today announced that the external data and safety monitoring board (DSMB) has recommended that SNG001, an inhaled formulation of interferon beta, advance to phase 3 in the ACTIV-2 Outpatient Monoclonal Antibodies and Other Therapies Trial (ACTG A5401). SNG001 is the third agent to graduate to phase 3 in ACTIV-2, which is evaluating multiple investigational agents to treat early, symptomatic COVID-19 in non-hospitalized individuals. For more information about the trial, please visit the study website.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

D-dimer, disease severity, and deaths (3D-study) in patients with COVID-19: a systematic review and meta-analysis of 100 studies

Hypercoagulability and the need for prioritizing coagulation markers for prognostic abilities have been highlighted in COVID-19. We aimed to quantify the associations of D-dimer with disease progression in patients with COVID-19. This systematic review and meta-analysis was registered with PROSPERO, CRD42020186661.We included 113 studies in our systematic review, of which 100 records (n"‰="‰38,310) with D-dimer data) were considered for meta-analysis. Across 68 unadjusted (n"‰="‰26,960) and 39 adjusted studies (n"‰="‰15,653) reporting initial D-dimer, a significant association was found in patients with higher D-dimer for the risk of overall disease progression (unadjusted odds ratio (uOR) 3.15; adjusted odds ratio (aOR) 1.64). The time-to-event outcomes were pooled across 19 unadjusted (n"‰="‰9743) and 21 adjusted studies (n"‰="‰13,287); a strong association was found in patients with higher D-dimers for the risk of overall disease progression (unadjusted hazard ratio (uHR) 1.41; adjusted hazard ratio (aHR) 1.10). The prognostic use of higher D-dimer was found to be promising for predicting overall disease progression (studies 68, area under curve 0.75) in COVID-19. Our study showed that higher D-dimer levels provide prognostic information useful for clinicians to early assess COVID-19 patients at risk for disease progression and mortality outcomes. This study, recommends rapid assessment of D-dimer for predicting adverse outcomes in COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy