Thayer Ventures Draws More than 150 Industry CEOs, Investors and Disruptors to D.C. to Discuss Vision and Policy as the Travel and Transportation Industries Confront New Post-Pandemic Realities

Covid-related shutdowns initially caused a drastic halt in travel and tourism, decimating revenues for related companies. In 2021, the advent of vaccines and the scaling back of restrictions led many to believe that a surge in pent-up demand would help travel-related businesses make up for the losses suffered in the darkest days of the pandemic. However, with the Delta variant causing a surge in infections and vaccine hesitancy still prevalent, some pandemic restrictions and economic effects have lingered on. For most of 2021, travel still had not reached pre-pandemic levels. And as we move into 2022, hotels, airlines, and travel management companies will be worth watching for signs of restructuring activity and Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings.

