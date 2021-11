A new Tesco store trial called ‘GetGo’ uses similar technology to Amazon Fresh shops to automatically charge you for any stuff you walk out with. Tesco has been mulling this development for a while, being understandably wary of Amazon doing to groceries what it has to much of the rest of the retail sector. Earlier this year Amazon opened its first bricks-and-mortar store in the UK using its own ‘Just Walk Out’ technology involving smartphones, cameras, sensors and RFID to know when you have taken grabbed something off a shelf. It then automatically charges your Amazon account when you leave.

