10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

By Lisa Levin
Business Insider
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWells Fargo boosted Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) price target from $55 to $60. Bank of America shares rose 0.4% to $47.76 in pre-market trading. Keybanc lifted the price target on Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) from $315 to $345. Microsoft shares fell 0.5% to close at $309.16 on...

The Motley Fool

Down 45% in 2021, This Cloud Stock Could Soon Start Soaring

Bandwidth is likely to release terrific third-quarter results on Nov. 8. Bandwidth's secular growth opportunities, its fast-growing customer base, and higher spending on its offerings should be long-term tailwinds. Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) was in strong form on the stock market last year as the demand for communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) solutions skyrocketed...
The Motley Fool

Tech Sell-Off: 2 Stocks Cathie Wood Is Buying Now

Ark’s flagship ETF has beaten the market by a wide margin over the last seven years. Snapchat and Twitter are two of the most popular social platforms in the U.S. Fund manager Cathie Wood, the CEO of Ark Invest, has earned a reputation as one of Wall Street's best stock pickers. Despite underperforming this year, Ark's flagship ETF has crushed the market since its inception in 2014, rising 495% versus the 168% total return of the S&P 500. What's the secret behind those returns?
MarketWatch

Zillow is looking to sell off about 7,000 homes, Bloomberg reports, and stock sinks

Shares of Zillow Group Inc. dropped 6.4% in afternoon trading, after Bloomberg reported that the real estate services company was looking to sell off about 7,000 homes. Zillow's Class A shares were down 6.3%. The report comes about two weeks after Bloomber reported that Zillow stopped buying homes because of a bloated backlog, which KeyBanc analyst Edward Yruma highlighted on Monday were mostly underwater. In Monday's report, Bloomberg cited people familiar with the matter as saying the company is seeking $2.8 billion for the homes it was looking to sell. Zillow's stock was down 8.7% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 4.8%.
Business Insider

Signet Stock Hits 52-Week High: Why This Analyst Says Shares Could Reach $140

A leading jewelry retailer is seeing shares trade higher Monday on a new analyst initiation and bullish call. The Signet Analyst: UBS analyst Mauricio Serna initiated coverage on Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) with a Buy rating and $140 price target. Related Link: Signet Jewelers Stock Gains On Q2 Beat, Raised FY22...
Benzinga

Barclays Cuts TripAdvisor Price Target By 38%

Barclays analyst Mario Lu double downgraded TripAdvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) to Underweight from Overweight with a price target of $30 (suggesting 9% downside) down from $49. Lu said with the recovery in global travel "effectively halted" in Q3 as the delta variant emerged, investors are shifting focus to longer-term themes such as the continued shift to alternative accommodations and changing user behavior due to a more flexible work schedule, "neither of which directly benefits TripAdvisor."
Business Insider

Leggett & Platt Lowers FY21 Outlook; Shares Slip 4%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Leggett & Platt Inc. (LEG) slipped 4% on Monday's extended session after the company lowered its outlook for the full year 2021. Looking forward to the full year 2021, the company expects sales to be $5.0 billion to $5.1 billion with volumes expected to grow mid-single digits. The company now expects earnings of $2.86 to $2.96 per share and adjusted earnings of $2.70 to $2.80 per share.
Business Insider

Simon Property Lifts FY21 Profit Outlook, Shares Up Nearly 4%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) gained nearly 4% in extended trading hours on Monday after the company lifted its full year earnings outlook. The company currently estimates earnings of $6.61 to $6.71 per share and FFO of $11.55 to $11.65 per share. Previously, the company estimated...
Benzinga

Bernstein Upgrades Discovery, Cuts Price Target By 7%

Bernstein analyst Todd Juenger upgraded Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA) to Market Perform from Underperform with a price target of $26, down from $28, implying a 5.7% upside. The analyst continues to see a long list of grave concerns. Still, the market seems also to share those concerns and has driven the stock price down to a level where he can no longer argue that the risk/reward for investors skews significantly negative from here.
MarketWatch

T. Rowe Price up for third day after airing acquisition plan

T. Rowe Price rose for the third day in a row Monday after announcing its $4.2 billion acquisition of Oak Hill Advisors (OHA) on Thursday. The stock advanced by 0.8% on Monday morning, after a rise of 0.7% on Friday and 5.7% on Thursday. UBS analyst Brennan Hawken on Thursday hiked his price target for T. Rowe Price to $215 a share from $200 and said the company's first acquisition in more than a decade will add alternative investments to its business mix and improve the growth profile of the company. "While there is likely limited opportunity for OHA's strategies in the retirement channel, liquid alts are gaining in popularity in the broker sold channel," Hawken said. "There are opportunities for TROW's recently enhanced distribution capabilities to provide more avenues for growth at OHA in the future." T. Rowe Price shares are up 43.3% so far this year, compared to a gain of 22.7% by the S&P 500.
Business Insider

Singapore Stock Market Expected To Add To Its Winnings

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market on Monday ended the two-day slide in which it had retreated more than 20 points or 0.6 percent. The Straits Times Index now sits just beneath the 3,220-point plateau and now it's looking at a green light for Tuesday's trade. The global forecast for...
Business Insider

TSX Ends On Buoyant Note

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market ended on a buoyant note on Monday, lifted by some strong results and encouraging data on manufacturing activity. Data released by Markit Economics showed Canada's manufacturing activity expanded in October, with the IHS Markit Canada Manufacturing PMI going up to 57.7, from 57 in the prior month. October's score is the highest reading since last March.
pulse2.com

BAC Stock: $42 Price Target From Baird

The shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) have received a price target of $42 by Baird. These are the details. The shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) have received a price target of $42 by Baird. Baird analyst David George had downgraded Bank of America shares to “Underperform” from “Neutral.” The price target was unchanged at $42.
