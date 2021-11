Kamikaze is a new drama series from HBO Max based on the novel Muleum by Erlend Loe. It follows the fierce and charming 18-year-old Julie (Marie Reuther) on a journey of rediscovery, after losing her parents and brother in a plane crash. Suddenly, she finds herself alone in a large mansion with expensive cars in the garage and, in theory, everything that most people can only dream of: youth, beauty and lots of money. But material possessions hold no value for Julie any more, and she is forced to search for a reason to go on. She embarks on a wild and turbulent trip that takes her from her native Denmark to the far corners of the world.

