Disney is pure gold when it comes to storytelling! From the smallest Disney Park details to the attractions we all know and love, Disney knows how to let the Guest experience the magic of a story like never before. The same goes for when Disney sets sail on the big blue! While the Disney Cruise Line fleet, including Disney Magic, Disney Dream, Disney Fantasy, and Disney Wonder, is filled with magic and excitement, the newest ship called the Disney Wish will make its maiden voyage in summer 2022 with more storytelling than one Disney fan can believe. So, of course, who better to tell a story on Disney’s newest ship than Frozen‘s Oaken!

TRAVEL ・ 5 DAYS AGO