Lennox: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
Kansas City Star
 7 days ago

Lennox International Inc. (LII) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $126.3 million. On a per-share basis, the Richardson, Texas-based company said it...

www.kansascity.com

Kansas City Star

Capital Southwest: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Capital Southwest Corp. (CSWC) on Monday reported a fiscal second-quarter loss of $4.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 43 cents per share.
MarketWatch

Clorox stock gains after earnings beat, CEO expresses confidence in full-year outlook

Shares of Clorox Inc. were up more than 5% in after-hours trading Monday after the maker of cleaning supplies and other household products topped expectations for its latest quarter and expressed confidence in its full-year forecast despite a "volatile" environment. Clorox posted fiscal first-quarter net income of $142 million, or $1.14 a share, down from $415 million, or $3.22 a share, in the year-prior quarter. The company attributed the decline mainly to its lower gross margins and sales, as well as to a "one-time, non-cash remeasurement gain in the year-ago quarter related to the company's investment in the Kingdom...
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
Benzinga

Lennox Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Tightens FY21 Outlook

Lennox International Inc (NYSE: LII) reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 0.5% year-on-year, to $1.059 billion, missing the analyst consensus of $1.13 billion. Revenue in the Residential Heating & Cooling business segment declined 2% Y/Y, Commercial Heating & Cooling increased 2%, and Refrigeration rose 10%. Gross profit declined 9% Y/Y...
MarketWatch

Cloud-based expense management software maker Expensify to raise up to $242.5 million in planned IPO

Expensify Inc. , a cloud-based expense management software platform, set terms for its initial public offering on Monday, with plans to offer 9.7 million shares priced at $23 to $25 each. The company would raise $242.5 million at the top of that range at a valuation of more than $2 billion, based on the 80.9 million shares expected to be outstanding after the deal closes. The company has applied to list on Nasdaq, under the ticker "EXFY." JPMorgan, Citigroup and BofA Securities are lead underwriters in a syndicate of six banks working on the deal. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes and working capital, with part earmarked for bonuses for staff during the fourth quarter. The company had net income of $14.7 million in the six months to end-June, up from $3.5 million in the year-earlier period. Revenue rose to $49.5 million from $25.2 million. The deal comes at a time when the Renaissance IPO ETF is up 6% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 22.6%. In its IPO filing documents, the company says it "helps the smallest to the largest businesses simplify the way they manage money."
