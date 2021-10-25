CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Some of the best PS5 SSDs have hit their lowest ever prices today

By Aleksha McLoughlin
 7 days ago
Two of the best PS5 SSDs on the market right now have hit their historic lowest-ever prices at Best Buy today. You can currently pick up the Crucial P5 Plus 1TB for $149 (reduced from $189) and the WD Black SN850 1TB for $164.99 (down from $230) for savings of $31...

GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

