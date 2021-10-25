Depay struggles summing up Barcelona's post-Messi attacking woes

Goals, cards, even more goals, a complete disavowal of the concept of defending -- but that's enough of Manchester United vs. Liverpool. Just how good was the football over the past couple of days, eh? In the weekend of great inter-city derbies, PSG went a man down but managed to hold Marseille at bay, Real Madrid beat Barcelona to widen the gap at the top, and Juventus came back late on to share the spoils with Inter. Elsewhere, Chelsea and Manchester City won handsomely. As did Arsenal. AC Milan won, Napoli drew and the two are now tied on points atop Serie A. In the Bundesliga, Bayern Munich won (of course they did), but so did Borussia Dortmund and the two are separated by just a point.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 8 DAYS AGO