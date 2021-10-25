CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Depay struggles summing up Barcelona's post-Messi attacking woes

goal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a bright start to his time at Camp Nou, the Netherlands forward has struggled to make an impact in recent weeks, and was poor in El Clasico. With each passing match, Memphis Depay is shrinking. It usually takes time for players to adapt to a new league, but...

www.goal.com

