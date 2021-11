Michael Mayer reports that the Mets have requested to interview two new candidates for their front office: Twins’ Daniel Adler and Boston’s Raquel Ferreira. Game 3 of the World Series was an incredible pitching duel. The Braves brought a combined no-hitter to the top of the eighth inning, as Ian Anderson, A.J. Minter, and Luke Jackson all combined for seven no-hit innings. The rest of the bullpen, Tyler Matzek and Will Smith, combined to close the shutout of the Astros. The Braves pitching staff tossed nine shutout innings, striking out seven while allowing three walks and two hits. An RBI-double from Austin Riley and a solo home run from Travis d’Arnaud were enough for the Braves to secure a 2-0 over the Astros, and a 2-1 lead in the 2021 World Series.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO