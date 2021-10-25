CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
First look: Penn State at Ohio State odds and lines

By Joe Williams
 7 days ago
The No. 17 Penn State Nittany Lions (5-2, 2-2 Big Ten) meet the No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes (6-1, 4-0) at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Penn State vs. Ohio State odds and lines; check back for our college football picks and predictions.

The Nittany Lions were upset at home by Illinois at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, falling 20-18 in 9 overtimes in the new nonsense overtime rules. Penn State has lost two in a row and is 1-3 against the spread (ATS) across the past four outings.

The Buckeyes roughed up Indiana on the road, winning 54-7 to easily cover as 21-point favorites. That’s four straight covers, and five consecutive victories since a setback to Oregon Sept. 11. Ohio State has scored 52 or more points in four straight outings.

Rankings according to the AFCA Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports.

Penn State at Ohio State odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated Monday at 7:23 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Penn State +520 (bet $100 to win $520) | Ohio State -800 (bet $800 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Penn State +17.5, -112 (bet $112 to win $100) | Ohio State -17.5, -108 (bet $108 to win $100)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 59.5, O: -105 (bet $105 to win $100) | U: -115 (bet $115 to win $100)

2021 betting stats:

  • ML: Penn State 5-2 | Ohio State 6-1
  • ATS: Penn State 4-3 | Ohio State 4-2-1
  • O/U: Penn State 2-5 | Ohio State 5-2

Penn State at Ohio State head-to-head

The Buckeyes lead the all-time series 22-14 with Ohio State winning four straight and eight of the previous nine meetings. That includes a 2020 Halloween night win in State College by a 38-25 score. The last time the Nittany Lions won in the ‘Shoe was a 20-14 victory Nov. 19, 2011.

If you're looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Please gamble responsibly.

College sports coverage from USA TODAY Sports Media Group:

Alabama / Arkansas / Auburn / Colorado / Florida / Georgia / LSU / Michigan / Michigan State / Notre Dame / Ohio State / Oklahoma / Oregon / Penn State / Rutgers / Tennessee / Texas / USC / Wisconsin / College Football News

