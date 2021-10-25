CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A hit-and-run crash claimed the life of a woman in Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)

Nationwide Report
 7 days ago

On Saturday afternoon, a woman lost her life following a hit-and-run crash in Phoenix.

As per the initial information, authorities received information that a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at 59th Avenue and Palm Lane at about 3 p.m.

A hit-and-run crash claimed the life of a woman in Phoenix

October 25, 2021

Nationwide Report

A hit-and-run crash injured a 2-year-old girl near MLK and Lake Mead Boulevard (Las Vegas, NV)

On Sunday night, a 2-year-old girl suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle near MLK. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the area of Martin Luther King and Lake Mead Boulevards at about 8:22 p.m. after getting reports of a hit-and-run accident. The preliminary investigation revealed that the 2-year-old began to cross Doolittle Street near MLK and Lake Mead Boulevards, when a white van turned westbound onto Doolittle, hit her and drove away from the scene.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nationwide Report

19-year-old Desmond Swenson-Leaks dead after a crash south of Highway 12 Wallula Junction (Wallula, WA)

On Saturday morning, 19-year-old Desmond Swenson-Leaks, from Walla Walla, was killed when he drove his vehicle into the path of a semi-truck about 20 miles south of Pasco. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place at around 3:40 a.m. The preliminary investigation revealed that Desmond Swenson-Leaks was traveling southwest in his Ford Focus on Highway 730, roughly 5 miles south of the Wallula Junction and one mile north of the Oregon state line when he went over the center line. His vehicle crashed into a semi hauling two trailers. He died of his injuries before he could be transported to a hospital.
WALLULA, WA
Nationwide Report

A multi-vehicle accident on U.S. 2 led to injuries (Gold Bar, WA)

On Saturday, injuries were reported after a head-on crash on U.S. 2. According to the reports, a car hit the right barrier on a bridge near 178th Street NE, then veered into oncoming traffic and crashed head-on into the semi. Another vehicle was also damaged as a result of the wreck. One of the vehicles got engulfed into flames on the bridge, just west of Zeke’s Drive In.
Nationwide Report

A vehicle hit and injured a man in downtown Puyallup (Puyallup, WA)

On Saturday night, a pedestrian suffered major injuries after getting struck by a car in downtown Puyallup. As per the initial information, the auto-pedestrian accident took place on South Meridian in downtown Puyallup at about 11 p.m. The preliminary investigation showed that a 62-year-old Puyallup woman was heading southbound when she reportedly struck the man near the intersection of South Meridian and East Meeker.
PUYALLUP, WA
