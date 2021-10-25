CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapman, KS

Chapman teams compete in regional cross country

 7 days ago

Two Chapman High School athletes are headed to the state cross country meet. For the varsity girls in the regional meet...

Anudike-Uzomah Walter Camp National Defensive Player of Week

MANHATTAN – Kansas State sophomore defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah has been named the Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week, the Walter Camp Football Foundation announced on Sunday. He is the fifth Wildcat all time to be named a Walter Camp National Player of the Week and the first...
K-State women ease past Washburn in exhibition opener

MANHATTAN – K-State women’s basketball used a stifling defensive effort in the second quarter to build a healthy margin and open its exhibition schedule with a 68-39 win over Washburn on Bramlage Coliseum on Sunday afternoon. “I was pleased with the energy of our team and I was pleased with...
Patterson and TCU agree to part ways; Kill named interim

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — TCU and football Gary Patterson have mutually agreed to immediately part ways. The announcement came Sunday night, a day after the Horned Frogs lost 31-12 at Kansas State, the 61-year-old Patterson's alma mater. They are 3-5 after their fifth loss in six games. Patterson leaves...
K-state coordinators meet with the media

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State offensive coordinator Courtney Messingham and defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman met with members of the media on Thursday at the Vanier Family Football Complex, as the Wildcats are in their final preparations before hosting TCU. Links to video of both press conferences are above, and a complete transcript is below.
