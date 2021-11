James Maddison admits he suffered a crisis of confidence earlier this season, but now claims he has his “swagger” back.The Leicester midfielder found himself out of the team last month following a slow start to the campaign.But the 24-year-old is back with a bang after starring roles in wins over Manchester United and Spartak Moscow, and he backed up those displays with his first goal of the season to secure a 2-1 victory at Brentford “It’s probably the hardest (time) of my career if I’m being completely honest just because people from the outside, they don’t know what goes on,...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 DAYS AGO