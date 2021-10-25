SHORE PERSPECTIVES: Our community rallies to help the family of John Pinkerton

In remembrance of Shannon Rackley Rangel, dozens if not hundreds of family, friends, and community members who were touched by Shannon’s kind heart, commented on social media, filling the local newsfeed this weekend with memories of her “indomitable smile” and the beacon of light that she was in our community. This past October 23, the community also came together to host the Shannon Scramble for the family, and then a long line of friends and community members lined up in a parade, leaving a long stem rose in honor of the love of Shannon and family.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 5 DAYS AGO