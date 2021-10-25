Buy One, Get One Free Candy at Walgreens = Fun Size Bags just $1.25!

We are well into October with about two weeks from Halloween. If you haven't gotten into the spooky spirit yet, it's now time to start making plans for Halloween! Whether that means you're hosting a Halloween party and have party favors to distribute, you're attending someone else's, or you're headed out to get candy from your neighbors, kiddos (or not) in tow, we all need a fun candy boo bucket, candy bag or Halloween treat bag to hold every peanut butter cup, Sour Patch Kid and Tootsie Roll collected on All Hallows' Eve.

SHOPPING ・ 14 DAYS AGO