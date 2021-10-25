CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monday morning weather forecast

fox5atlanta.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA few showers and storms are possible later Monday,...

www.fox5atlanta.com

WBOY 12 News

Wintry weather possible Tuesday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – November is officially here across north-central West Virginia and “Game of Thrones” fans know that means one thing: Winter is Coming. Moisture is moving in from two sources. Firstly, a system in the Great Plains bringing moisture north of a stalled front in the Deep South. Cold air from Canada is already […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WLFI.com

November 1, Monday morning weather forecast update

(WLFI) – Good Monday morning and happy November 1st! Temperatures this morning at 8:00 AM are in the lower 30s region-wide (31 to 36). Areas of frost will be likely. An area of flurries and rain is located in portions of Iowa and Nebraska this morning. Clouds associated with this weak shortwave system will move into our region. This will give the WLFI viewing area more clouds by late morning and for the rest of the day. I expect overcast conditions by late this afternoon and evening.
KEYT

Monday Morning Forecast Nov 1

Cooler conditions are expected today with increasing low cloud coverage and fog. With some showers expected up north, San Luis Obispo County could get some remnants of the rain. The week continues into a warming trend before dropping back off after Wednesday. A weak cold front will move around the...
WWLP

Winter weather awareness week

(WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The first week of November kicks off with Winter Weather Awareness Week for New York and the National Weather Service has a theme for each day this week on how to make you winter ready. Today’s theme is preparedness for travel with a guide on essential items that should be a part of […]
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
fox26houston.com

Monday evening weather forecast

Tuesday will be a nice day and things will change as the next cold front arrives late Wednesday and early Thursday. The week will end with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. That's a little chilly for our SE Texas in early November, but I’m not complaining.
ENVIRONMENT
KRMS Radio

KRMS Weatherology Weather Forecast For Monday November 1st

Here is the KRMS Weatherology Weather Forecast For Monday November 1st. For today: Chance for scattered showers, otherwise cloudy. High temperatures reach up to 49, winds out of the northeast around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. For tonight: Overcast with a chance for scattered rain showers. Overnight lows...
ENVIRONMENT
cbslocal.com

New York Weather: CBS2’s 11/1 Monday Forecast

Today will be sunny, breezy and a touch cooler. Expect highs around normal in the upper 50s to near 60. Tonight will be a little colder with more clouds. Temps will fall into the 40s with 30s across the interior. Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KLST/KSAN

KLST Morning Forecast: Monday November 1st

Cooler to start off November, overnight lows dipped into the 40s for locations in the northwest, while some area in the southern parts of the Concho Valley stayed in the 50s. This afternoon we will see afternoon highs get up into the 70s for most of the area with some upper 60s in the west. […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
kptv.com

Monday evening FOX 12 weather forecast (11/1)

Monday, Nov. 1st, 4:00 P.M. November started off cool and wet! A big change from how we ended the month of October this weekend. The rain is dying down tonight. Showers will continue to taper off through the evening. Expect mostly cloudy skies, with some clearing possible. Lows tonight will be in the mid to lower 40s and some fog is possible overnight into tomorrow morning.
ENVIRONMENT
fox5atlanta.com

Monday Evening Weather Update

A nice night across North Georgia with a clear sky and cool temps. Sunny and seasonal on Tuesday and then increasing clouds mid week. Thursday will be damp and cool. Here are the details.
ENVIRONMENT
WLOX

Wesley's Monday Morning First Alert Forecast

It's another beautiful day! We'll warm up into the mid 70s this afternoon with a few passing clouds. We're going to stay dry and mild over the next few days with highs in the 70s. Our next chance for rain will be on Thursday. Wesley's Monday First Alert Forecast. Updated:...
ENVIRONMENT
UPMATTERS

LOCAL 3 MONDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 11/1/2021

STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE MI 430 PM EDT MON NOV 1 2021 /330 PM CDT MON NOV 1 2021/ ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR LAKE EFFECT SNOW TONIGHT INTO TUESDAY MORNING FOR THE WEST TO NORTHWEST WIND LAKE-EFFECT BELTS... TONIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. RAIN AND SNOW SHOWERS BECOMING ALL SNOW IN THE WEST TO NORTHWEST WIND LAKE-EFFECT BELTS. SNOW ACCUMULATIONS LIKELY. LOWS 23 TO 35...COOLEST INTERIOR WEST. TUESDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. RAIN AND SNOW SHOWERS LIKELY IN THE NORTHWEST WIND LAKE-EFFECT BELTS. HIGHS 34 TO 43. TUESDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. RAIN AND SNOW SHOWERS LIKELY IN THE NORTHWEST TO NORTH WIND LAKE-EFFECT BELTS. LOWS 24 TO 32 EXCEPT 19 TO 24 INTERIOR WEST. WEDNESDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. A CHANCE OF RAIN AND SNOW SHOWERS IN THE WEST TO NORTHWEST WIND LAKE-EFFECT BELTS. HIGHS 35 TO 43. WEDNESDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. A CHANCE OF RAIN AND SNOW SHOWERS IN THE WEST TO NORTHWEST WIND LAKE-EFFECT BELTS EAST HALF. LOWS 25 TO 33 EXCEPT 17 TO 25 INTERIOR WEST. THURSDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS 39 TO 47. FRIDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 22 TO 37...COOLEST INTERIOR WEST. HIGHS 46 TO 52. SATURDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 25 TO 38...COOLEST INTERIOR WEST. HIGHS 47 TO 53.
MARQUETTE, MI
wxxv25.com

11/1 – Rob Knight’s “Monday Morning/1st Workweek of November” Forecast

A very dry and stable airmass in place will affect the Mississippi Gulf Coast through mid-week. Overall, the pleasant period of weather experienced over the weekend will continue through Tuesday. Skies will remain mainly clear, humidity values will remain low, and temperatures will be near seasonal averages. Additionally, a risk of some fog forming each night will persist due to the combination of light boundary layer flow and strong radiational cooling expected each night.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Pittsburgh

Mild Or Wild: KDKA 2021-2022 Winter Weather Forecast

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We’ve made it to November. There are just two months left in 2021, and that means snow is approaching probably sooner than most of us would like. Every year around this time, the KDKA-TV weather team of meteorologists Ray Petelin, Ron Smiley, Kristin Emery and Mary Ours digs through the data and crunches the numbers to figure out if we’re in store for a mild or wild winter. The Transparency: First thing’s first, we know accountability is important. So we’re going to tell you what went right and what went wrong with last year’s Winter Weather Forecast. We...
PITTSBURGH, PA

