Monday morning weather forecast

STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE MI 430 PM EDT MON NOV 1 2021 /330 PM CDT MON NOV 1 2021/ ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR LAKE EFFECT SNOW TONIGHT INTO TUESDAY MORNING FOR THE WEST TO NORTHWEST WIND LAKE-EFFECT BELTS... TONIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. RAIN AND SNOW SHOWERS BECOMING ALL SNOW IN THE WEST TO NORTHWEST WIND LAKE-EFFECT BELTS. SNOW ACCUMULATIONS LIKELY. LOWS 23 TO 35...COOLEST INTERIOR WEST. TUESDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. RAIN AND SNOW SHOWERS LIKELY IN THE NORTHWEST WIND LAKE-EFFECT BELTS. HIGHS 34 TO 43. TUESDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. RAIN AND SNOW SHOWERS LIKELY IN THE NORTHWEST TO NORTH WIND LAKE-EFFECT BELTS. LOWS 24 TO 32 EXCEPT 19 TO 24 INTERIOR WEST. WEDNESDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. A CHANCE OF RAIN AND SNOW SHOWERS IN THE WEST TO NORTHWEST WIND LAKE-EFFECT BELTS. HIGHS 35 TO 43. WEDNESDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. A CHANCE OF RAIN AND SNOW SHOWERS IN THE WEST TO NORTHWEST WIND LAKE-EFFECT BELTS EAST HALF. LOWS 25 TO 33 EXCEPT 17 TO 25 INTERIOR WEST. THURSDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS 39 TO 47. FRIDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 22 TO 37...COOLEST INTERIOR WEST. HIGHS 46 TO 52. SATURDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 25 TO 38...COOLEST INTERIOR WEST. HIGHS 47 TO 53.

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 9 HOURS AGO