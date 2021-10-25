CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Risk Legacy Game Announced

By Christian Hoffer
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHasbro has announced a new Risk Legacy game, which will come out next year. Last week, Hasbro announced Risk Shadow Forces, a new legacy-style board game set in a near future where the world is threatened by intense climate change and diseases. Players will take control of a faction as they...

comicbook.com

Polygon

Risk Legacy changed board games forever, now Hasbro is making its spiritual successor

In 2011 Risk Legacy changed board gaming forever. The brilliant adaptation of the classic strategy title created a new genre — the legacy genre — seemingly overnight. Now, a decade after its release, publisher Hasbro is developing Risk Shadow Forces, a spiritual successor created with the help of acclaimed designer Craig Van Ness. Polygon has the first details on what fans should expect when the finished game launches in fall 2022.
HOBBIES
