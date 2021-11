Judge Frank Bernhardt worthy of voter support in Magisterial District 38-1-13 Ask anyone on the streets and they will tell you that politics has become more polarized and more partisan than ever before. Far too often political party and ideology is looked at before a candidate’s ideas, platform or experience. One area of elections, until this year, that has bucked this trend is elections for Judges – from the local, Magisterial District Judge level all the way up to state Supreme Court. This has been by design, as our courts are supposed to be free from politics and political influence; remember: “justice is blind” is the basis of our court system. Unfortunately, things seem to be changing this year.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO