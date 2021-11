Hi, my name is Killeen Reidy, and I used to be a music performance major. Here’s a little more background. It was winter of senior year during high school, and I had been learning percussion for seven years. I had no idea what to do after high school, but I loved music so I figured I should keep pursuing it. I felt like I’d put so much of my time and missed out on so much for it, that what else could I do? I mean, if I truly loved it and had the opportunity to, I should make it my career right? Everyone talks about how if you can, you should try making money doing what you love, so I tried.

COLLEGES ・ 1 DAY AGO