Update: Victim expected to testify against ex-boyfriend in machete attack trial

STOCKTON (CBS13) – A man who shot at customers and a store clerk during a robbery in 2018 has been found guilty of several felony crimes. Luis Vivero Luis Vivero, 19, has been convicted of attempted murder, robbery and assault with a deadly weapon after he and five other teens carried out a violent robbery at a store in the 2100 block of S. San Joaquin Street. On December 23, 2018, the teens reportedly went into the El Amigo Market, assaulted a store clerk, then broke into and emptied a cash register. As the teens were leaving, Vivero shot at the clerk and customers, according to the San Joaquin County D.A.’s Office. During the investigation, witnesses were able to identify Vivero and the other suspects to Stockton Police Department. “It is imperative we get illegal guns out of the hands of those who intend to commit harm,” said District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar. “We are grateful to the jury for their findings and Victim/Witness advocate for assisting the victims in this case as they recover from their respective traumas.” Vivero will be sentenced on December 13.

STOCKTON, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO