Traffic Accidents

Update: Victim expected to testify against ex-boyfriend in machete attack trial

By Star Connor, Michael Leigh, Annette Weston
abc45.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENVILLE, Pitt County — A Stantonsburg man is on trial this week on attempted first-degree murder charges after Santos Anselmo, 51, was accused of assaulting a woman with a machete during a domestic dispute. Pitt County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to...

