Possible record heat for Monday, cooler temps for Halloween

 7 days ago

Near record heat for today, but a cool down is on its way in time for Halloween weekend.

WWLTV’s Payton Malone says, “Expect a hot Monday with highs in the upper 80s. It'll be quiet though with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. A weak cool front will move in Monday night and make for a less hot Tuesday, but we'll still see the low 80s Tuesday afternoon.”

MONDAY: Partly sunny skies. Warm and humid. Isolated showers. High: 88.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Isolated showers. Warm and humid. Low: S 71, N 64. High: 81.

WEDNESDAY: 80% numerous showers and storms. Some strong to severe. Some heavy rain. Low: S 71, N 65. High: 83.

THURSDAY: Early clouds, then clearing. Much cooler and less humid. Windy. Low: S 62, N 58.
High: 75.

FRIDAY: A chilly morning. Sunny and cool. Breezy. Low: S 57, N 48. High: 69.

SATURDAY: A chilly morning. Sunny and comfortable. Low: S 55, N 47. High: 70.

SUNDAY: A chilly morning. Sunny and comfortable. Low: S 59, N 51. High: 74.

New Orleans, LA
