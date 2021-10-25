CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

When WD-40 Stock Slips and Slides, Should You Buy?

By Lee Samaha
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 7 days ago
  • Management has been slowly walking down guidance.
  • The company's earnings came in lower than the market expected, partly because advertising and promotional spending were ramped to drive sales.
  • WD-40 remains a highly rated stock.

Investors were left disappointed after WD-40's (NASDAQ:WDFC) latest set of earnings. However, at the time of writing, the stock was down more than 19% in 2021, and the dip will surely attract value investors into a company with a highly visible household product. Is now the time to take advantage of the dip?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PywM8_0cblk9ER00
Image source: Getty Images.

WD-40 stock

I'm going to cut to the chase. I think the answer is no -- it's not the time to buy the dip. There are three main reasons for this.

  • Despite the benefit of the stay-at-home measures -- spending on DIY surged during the lockdowns -- management has been walking down expectations for its mid-term revenue targets.
  • Hitting guidance will not be a walk in the park.
  • Spending on advertising and promotions increased in the fourth quarter to drive revenue growth at the cost of earnings.

I'll deal with these points in turn.

Revenue targets

On the company's second-quarter 2020 earnings presentation in April 2020, management made a subtle change to its long-term revenue growth aspirations. Instead of an "anticipated revenue target" of $700 million in the full year 2025, management shifted it to $700 million as a "long-term target." Fast forward to the third-quarter 2021 earnings in July 2021, and it changed its revenue target to $650 million to $700 million in full-year 2025.

While it's completely understandable that many companies, including WD-40, are facing challenges due to supply chain issues, it's also worth noting that the company is one of the beneficiaries of the pandemic due to the stay-at-home measures. Moreover, during the third-quarter earnings call, CEO Garry Ridge told investors, " ... we do believe that the shift in consumer spending patterns associated with the pandemic will benefit us over the long term."

If that's the case, then it's reasonable to expect WD-40 to be raising its long-term growth aspirations, not cutting them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dmI7x_0cblk9ER00
Image source: Getty Images.

Guidance

In addition, there are question marks around the company's ability to hit its guidance. For example, in the recently reported fourth quarter, WD-40 reported a 3% increase in sales to $155.2 million, but on a constant currency basis, net sales were only $108.8 million compared to $111.6 million in the same quarter of last year.

Part of the constant currency sales decline is due to supply chain disruptions. Still, management acknowledged that it's also coming up against tough comparisons with the "isolation renovation" sales boost caused by the pandemic.

Given that those difficult year-over-year comparisons will extend into 2022, the company's guidance for net sales growth of 7% to 11% is open to question.

Also, even if WD-40 hits its 2022 sales target, the midpoint of which is $532 million, it will still have to perform a lot better than it has in recent years to hit its 2025 target. For example, to hit $700 million in 2025 from $532 million in 2022 implies a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%, and to hit $650 million means a CAGR of 6.9%.

By way of comparison, here's the sales performance over the last five years. Note that the CAGR from 2019 to 2021 was 7.4%, and between 2017 and 2021 it was just 5.1%. So WD-40 will have to step up its growth to hit its 2025 target, and that's even with accepting its 2022 guidance for around $532 million in net sales.

Net sales $381 million $409 million $423 million $408 million $488 million

Net sales growth 0% 7.5% 3.4% (3.5%) 19.6%

WD-40 operates a so-called 55/30/25 business model, aiming for 55% gross margin, a cost of doing business of 30% of revenue (a lower number is better), and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of 25%.

As you can see below, the company didn't hit any of these targets in the fourth quarter or the full year. Furthermore, the cost of doing business and EBITDA figures were negatively impacted by a ramp up in spending on advertising and promotions (to 8.9% of sales). Although management said this was a one-off increase, it's still a case of ramping investment and walking down long-term guidance at the same time.

Cost of doing business 30% 39% 35%

EBITDA 25% 12% 20%

A stock to buy?

Trading on more than 40 times its 2021 earnings and 39 times the midpoint of management's 2022 guidance, WD-40 remains a highly rated stock. What's more, it is not performing in line with a high-growth company rating. CEO Garry Ridge, who sold $11.9 million worth of stock in July, wants investors to take an "infinite mindset." That's something they will have to do to justify buying a stock on this kind of valuation.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

Why Novavax Stock Is on Fire Today

Shares of the next-generation vaccine developer Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) jumped by as much as 15% in premarket trading Monday morning. The company's stock is up by double-digits in early morning action today in response to three positive regulatory updates for its protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate known as NVX-CoV2373. Specifically, ahead of...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Motley Fool

My 3 Stock Market Predictions for November

Economic recovery and corporate earnings growth are slowing down. The stock market won't benefit from high inflation or low interest rates as the Fed adjusts policy. Corporate earnings in an uncertain market will lead to big winners and big losers, so manage your portfolio accordingly. Just about everyone has looked...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Down 45% in 2021, This Cloud Stock Could Soon Start Soaring

Bandwidth is likely to release terrific third-quarter results on Nov. 8. Bandwidth's secular growth opportunities, its fast-growing customer base, and higher spending on its offerings should be long-term tailwinds. Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) was in strong form on the stock market last year as the demand for communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) solutions skyrocketed...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Tech Sell-Off: 2 Stocks Cathie Wood Is Buying Now

Ark’s flagship ETF has beaten the market by a wide margin over the last seven years. Snapchat and Twitter are two of the most popular social platforms in the U.S. Fund manager Cathie Wood, the CEO of Ark Invest, has earned a reputation as one of Wall Street's best stock pickers. Despite underperforming this year, Ark's flagship ETF has crushed the market since its inception in 2014, rising 495% versus the 168% total return of the S&P 500. What's the secret behind those returns?
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wd 40#Net Sales#Stock#Advertising#Wdfc#Diy
The Motley Fool

Got $5,000? Buy These 3 Stocks to Double Your Money

Individuals are rethinking how they want to work and Fiverr is helping them change their outlook. Ubisoft's recent business performance has been uninspiring, but the stock is attractive at current prices. Disney is by far the No. 1 entertainment stock on the market, and for good reason. There have been...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Cloudflare Stock Is Still a Smart Buy

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) is a cloud services provider. Its global network is designed to boost the speed, reliability, and security of corporate resources. Since going public in September 2019, the stock has skyrocketed over 920%, and its prospects remain bright. In this Backstage Pass video, which was recorded on Oct. 15,...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Carnival Corporation Stock Popped Today

Shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) jumped in early trading Monday on a pair of positive news items. As CruiseIndustryNews.com reported on Sunday, "cruise ship occupancies [are] on the rise at Carnival," with the new Carnival Mardi Gras, for example, boasting 85% occupancy on its cruises 'round the Caribbean. Shares of...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Zillow is looking to sell off about 7,000 homes, Bloomberg reports, and stock sinks

Shares of Zillow Group Inc. dropped 6.4% in afternoon trading, after Bloomberg reported that the real estate services company was looking to sell off about 7,000 homes. Zillow's Class A shares were down 6.3%. The report comes about two weeks after Bloomber reported that Zillow stopped buying homes because of a bloated backlog, which KeyBanc analyst Edward Yruma highlighted on Monday were mostly underwater. In Monday's report, Bloomberg cited people familiar with the matter as saying the company is seeking $2.8 billion for the homes it was looking to sell. Zillow's stock was down 8.7% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 4.8%.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Got $2,000? Here Are 2 Smart Stocks to Buy Now

Walt Disney's streaming services should keep families entertained despite supply issues affecting retailers. Millions of players will be downloading "Call of Duty: Vanguard" when it releases next week for Activision Blizzard. Many businesses are scrambling to secure enough inventory to meet demand this holiday season. Crates of goods are stacking...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Nikola Stock Jumped Monday

Any new federal spending to support clean energy and electric vehicles could boost Nikola's plans for its upcoming electric semitrucks. Many electric vehicle (EV) stocks regained momentum last week, and electric semitruck start-up Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) was no exception. Nikola shares are up almost 20% in just the past four trading days. That momentum continued today, with shares jumping as much as 9.3% higher before retreating for a gain of 4.4% as of 2:55 p.m. EDT.
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

2 Under-the-Radar Stocks to Watch After Strong Earnings Results

Juniper Networks' cloud offering is finally gaining traction. F5 Networks is growing its software and security businesses. These tech stocks remain reasonably priced. The coronavirus pandemic has accelerated the digitization of enterprises. The rise of cloud computing also encouraged them to move some of their computing infrastructures and applications from their on-premises environments to the cloud. As a consequence, with hardware-based legacy solutions becoming less relevant, old tech companies have been facing the threat of declining revenue.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in November

Biotech stocks should outperform the broader markets this month. Bionano Genomics' upcoming earnings report could spark a rally in its shares. Ocugen's COVID-19 vaccine should continue to drive its shares higher this month. Biotech stocks appear to be poised for a strong showing in November for a host of reasons....
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Motley Fool

Here's What Investors Should Expect From Appian's Future Growth

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) is more than 20 years old, and still not profitable. But the company's gross margin and long-term growth targets indicate a clear path to profitability. In this segment of "Beat & Raise," recorded on Oct. 8, Fool contributors Jeremy Bowman and Nicholas Rossolillo discuss how Appian's growth drivers and how its cloud subscription are the key to its profitability.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

My Take on Alphabet's Recent Earnings

Today's video focuses on Alphabet's (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) recent earnings, reported on Oct. 26 after the market closed. Alphabet's advertisement saw strong growth year over year (YOY), causing its stock price to increase after earnings. Here are some highlights from the video. Alphabet reported revenue of $65 billion, representing a growth...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Is Everyone Talking About Honeywell Stock?

Honeywell lowered its full-year sales guidance but raised its earnings forecast. Unlike other industrials, the company is demonstrating it has the pricing power to overcome inflationary pressures. End demand remains strong, and the company is well set to benefit in 2022. Honeywell International's (NASDAQ:HON) third-quarter earnings attracted considerable attention because...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Is Now the Time to Buy Oil Services Stocks?

The rise in the price of oil is giving investors hope for better days for the sector. The industry is headed for a medium-term upswing in investment after years of underinvestment. Oil exploration and production companies may be a better investment than oil services companies over the long term. The...
TRAFFIC
The Motley Fool

Why DBV Technologies Stock Is Jumping Today

DBV plans to announce new data for its Viaskin Peanut peanut allergy drug at a conference later this week. The company awaits FDA feedback for the design of another study of Viaskin Peanut. DBV is working with the European Medicines Agency to address objections to approval of the drug. What...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
135K+
Followers
64K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy