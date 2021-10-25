CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Accidents

Vin Diesel walks Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow down the aisle in touching tribute to late star

By Tina Campbell
 7 days ago
Actor Vin Diesel has walked the daughter of Paul Walker down the aisle in the ultimate tribute to his late friend and co-star.

The Fast and Furious star, 54, was by the side of Meadow Walker, 22, as she married Louis Thornton-Allan in a beautiful outdoor ceremony.

Blushing bride Meadow shared photos and video from her big day where Vin can be seen dressed in a light blue suit and sporting sunglasses.

The act got the seal of approval from Fast and Furious stars including Gal Gadot, Ludacris and Nathalie Emmanuel, who commented on the social media post with king, heart and crying eyes emojis.

Vin and Paul starred in a number of Fast and Furious films over the years and built up a close bond.

Paul was killed at the age of 40 in November 2013 after being involved in a car crash.

Vin has continued to look out for Meadow in the years following her father’s death.

