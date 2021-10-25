CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamie Chung & Bryan Greenberg Reveal They Secretly Welcomed Twins: ‘Double Trouble Now’

By Alyssa Norwin
 7 days ago

Congratulations are in order for Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg — they’re officially parents! The couple welcomed twin babies, and Bryan shared the exciting news on Oct. 24.

Longtime couple Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg are parents after secretly welcoming twins. Bryan took to Instagram to share an adorable video of himself holding both newborn babies on his chest on Oct. 24. “We got double the trouble now,” he captioned the footage. Jamie re-posted the video on her own Instagram Story, and commented on it with two red heart emojis.

The news certainly came as a shock to fans, as the public did not know that Bryan and Jamie were expecting! The comments section of Bryan’s Instagram post was flooded with congratulatory messages, as well as several fans (and even fellow celebs!) writing, “WHAT?!” Back in 2019, Jamie opened up on Instagram about her decision to freeze her eggs.

“I’ve been stewing over the idea of freezing my eggs for a couple of years now, and decided to move forward with the process only just recently,” she explained in the March 2019 post. “I did my research on facilities and then it all boiled down to these deciding factors; I want options. I’m buying time. I’m unsure and scared and hopeful. I have the best life partner a person could ask for and I know I want to one day raise a child with Bryan. I’m just unsure when that will happen. And I realized that’s ok.”

Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg on the red carpet. (Broadimage/Shutterstock)

She added, “I’ve been documenting my journey to freezing my eggs because I too have a ton of questions about this process. How you feel on the day to day basis, the overall process and which injections suck major balls. Everyone is different and everyone’s process will be different, but I hope that sharing my journey will help answer some of those questions.”

Jamie and Bryan began dating in 2012 and got engaged in December 2013. They tied the knot in Santa Barbara, California in October 2015, with a three-day celebration that was Halloween themed. These newborn babies are the first children for both stars. Bryan did not confirm the babies names or genders in his Instagram post.

