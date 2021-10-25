Iguana Found With Rotted Feet From Being 'Hog-Tied' Saved by Animal Shelter

Volunteers turned out at the Seattle Animal Shelter, 2061 15th Ave. W., in Interbay Saturday to deliver items donated from the Seattle Animal Shelter Foundation, https://seattleanimalshelterfoundation.org/. Its donors purchased more than 100 items from the shelter’s wish list that will help feed, train and comfort pets at the shelter waiting for their forever families. Volunteers also supported the shelter with a 'Pawsitive Projects' work party, where they washed windows, cleaned kennels, removed weeds from the dog path and assembled and sorted equipment. The shelter always welcomes new volunteers to help care for the more than 3,000 animals cared for at the shelter annually. Pet foster parents excited to work with dogs are especially needed. To learn more about the volunteering work, or to fill out an application, go to https://thescoop.seattle.gov/2021/08/19/animal-volunteer-heroes-volunteeroes-needed-at-seattle-animal-shelter/, or go to www.seattle.gov/animal-shelter/get-involved/volunteer.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 11 DAYS AGO