Animals

Iguana Found With Rotted Feet From Being 'Hog-Tied' Saved by Animal Shelter

By Kate Fowler
Newsweek
Newsweek
 7 days ago
The iguana had been found with its feet tied together by a dog walker and the North Carolina rescue center told Newsweek they believe it was going to be sold at a flea...

Comments / 37

7d ago

I hate people for real. It shouldn't be just dogs or cats but all animals it should be a felony offense and your name goes on a register so you're never allowed to own a animal again.

60
Jane Olmsted
7d ago

So what if it is cruel and unusual punishment? I am in favor of euthanizing anyone of hurting any poor, innocent animal. That person in fact in my opinion should be fed to the alligators.

29
Marcia Rodriguez
7d ago

People never cease to amaze me at just how cruel and mean they can be ... I really wish who ever did this to an innocent helpless animal could also be meted out the same , tie their arms behind their back till their hands fell off , but then that would be cruel and unusual punishment .....

24
Power 96

Video of Massive Alligator Eating Another Alligator Whole is What Nightmares Are Made Of

What if I told you that finding a six-foot alligator in your backyard wasn't the alligator that you needed to worry about?. Taylor Soper couldn't believe his eyes when he saw what happened in his parents' backyard. His dad sent him a video of an alligator in a pond on their property. Upon closer inspection, Taylor realized the MASSIVE alligator had a whole other alligator in the clutches of its jaws.
ANIMALS
Killeen Daily Herald

Canine concerns: Dog found tethered at park taken to animal shelter

A dog found at a Temple park this week sparked outrage on social media as residents sought to rescue him, believing he was chained and abandoned at the city facility. The canine, a male Alaskan Husky, was discovered at Jaycee Park and later taken to the Temple Animal Shelter, Temple spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said.
TEMPLE, TX
Cody Enterprise

Animal Shelter

Tucker is approximately 2.5-year-old hound mix, he loves to play and getting pets and snuggles. He needs a home where he can let out all his energy. Tessie is approximately 2 years old, who is looking for her forever home. She is great with other cats and can be either an indoor or indoor/outdoor cat. For more information, call the Park County Animal Shelter, (307) 587-5110. (PCAS photos)
PARK COUNTY, WY
State
Florida State
forthoodsentinel.com

Save a life! Adopt a pet from the shelter

There are lots of good reasons to adopt rather than buy a pet. Here are a few of them:. Because it’ll cost you less. Adoption costs range from $50 to $200. Because you’ll save a life. Each year, it’s estimated that more than one million adoptable dogs and cats are euthanized in the United States.
PETS
myfox28columbus.com

Fur Baby Friday: Meet Coco from CHA Animal Shelter

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The CHA Animal Shelter brought Coco the dog to Good Day Columbus for Fur Baby Friday. Coco is around 4-years-old and has been at the animal shelter since the beginning of October. She's very loving and sweet. Not only that, but she will even give you kisses.
COLUMBUS, OH
#Animal Shelter#Wild Animals#The Animals#Iguana#Carolina Waterfowl Rescue#Cwr
Park Rapids Enterprise

The Headwaters Animal Shelter’s rare duckling rescue

The shelter does not usually pick up wildlife or tame animals; this was a very rare case that does not happen often. In the last year or two, there have been a couple of cases where we have run into quite a few challenging rescues. The ducklings were no different,...
PARK RAPIDS, MN
beavertonresourceguide.com

Q&A with the Animal Shelter: Animal Service Officers, what do they do?

This column often focuses on what happens inside our shelter, but we also have staff who spend their time out in the community. We refer to the work our Animal Services Officers do as “field services and enforcement.” This is another way we support the people and pets of Washington County!
ANIMALS
WKYT 27

‘If you’re cold, they’re cold’: Veterinarian and shelter worker talk about keeping outdoor animals safe from elements

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As the temperatures start getting colder, it is important to keep in mind the safety of any outside animals you may have. Dr. Danika Harvey, veterinarian at the Appalachian Animal Hospital, said any sick, young or senior animals should be brought indoors when temperatures start to drop to avoid any risks of hypothermia.
HAZARD, KY
The Independent

PetSmart accused of throwing alive hamsters and a bird into the trash

A pet superstore chain is investigating whether “live animals” were thrown away at a number of locations in the US, after “dumpster divers” found unwanted pets including hamsters and a parakeet.The so-called “dumping” of live animals at PetSmart stores in Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania, and North Canton, Ohio, was highlighted by “dumpster divers” on TikTok in recent days. In a viral TikTok from last week, a self-proclaimed “dumpster diver” said she found live hamsters in a box that had been thrown into a dumpster near a PetSmart in Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania.In footage that has been viewed more than 1.2 million times, @bherman18...
PETS
queenannenews.com

Volunteers needed at animal shelter in Interbay

Volunteers turned out at the Seattle Animal Shelter, 2061 15th Ave. W., in Interbay Saturday to deliver items donated from the Seattle Animal Shelter Foundation, https://seattleanimalshelterfoundation.org/. Its donors purchased more than 100 items from the shelter’s wish list that will help feed, train and comfort pets at the shelter waiting for their forever families. Volunteers also supported the shelter with a 'Pawsitive Projects' work party, where they washed windows, cleaned kennels, removed weeds from the dog path and assembled and sorted equipment. The shelter always welcomes new volunteers to help care for the more than 3,000 animals cared for at the shelter annually. Pet foster parents excited to work with dogs are especially needed. To learn more about the volunteering work, or to fill out an application, go to https://thescoop.seattle.gov/2021/08/19/animal-volunteer-heroes-volunteeroes-needed-at-seattle-animal-shelter/, or go to www.seattle.gov/animal-shelter/get-involved/volunteer.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sacramento

Gruesome Discovery: Severed Bear Head Found In Stockton Tree

STOCKTON (CBS13) — A severed bear head was found in a tree at Louis Park in Stockton last week. “I took a picture of it, too. I wasn’t for sure what it was,” said Gabriel Garcia who saw the bear head. He says he spotted it in a tree last Wednesday but says he heard it was there since last Monday. “It was a real bear’s head. Somebody stuck it up in a tree right there,” he said. “Parked over there by it, I saw it in the tree. I thought it was a cat. it wasn’t a cat. When I walked up,...
STOCKTON, CA
Lake Charles American Press

Remaining animals will not be euthanized while shelter temporarily closed

The Vernon Parish Animal Shelter stands firm that it will not be euthanizing any animals left in its kennels when the facility closes temporarily next month. According to Belinda Diehl, the secretary for the Vernon Parish Police Jury who oversees the operations of the animal shelter, the organization already had a plan in place for the care of the animals before information spread across social media that any animals left in the shelters kennels could be euthanized when the shelter closes Nov. 1 -5 as staff members attend annual training in Baton Rouge.
VERNON PARISH, LA
Log Cabin Democrat

Mount Vernon animal shelter surprised with $15,000 donation

Greener Days Ahead Rescue, a nonprofit animal shelter based in Mount Vernon, received a surprise donation of $15,000 from a Florida organization last month from what the organization originally thought was a spam email. The Florida foundation, which asked the rescue shelter not to reveal its name due to privacy...
MOUNT VERNON, AR
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Montgomery County Animal Shelter Animals Received 10/30/21

IN SHELTER – A358394. The following are the animals test status. If a result does not appear that test has not been performed or is not performed on that animal type. This animal has been at the shelter since 10/30/2021, 0 days. The following are the animals test status. If...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Dothan Eagle

Animal Tracks: Shelter has pets in need of homes

There are lots of dogs and cats at the Dothan Animal Shelter in need of good homes. To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list. Save-A-Pet helps find homes for animals at the...
DOTHAN, AL
Newsweek

Newsweek

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

