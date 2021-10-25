CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EXPLAINER: Just what are ‘The Facebook Papers,’ anyway?

By Staff |
 7 days ago

The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press.

Journalists from a variety of newsrooms worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances Haugen.

Haugen is the former Facebook product manager-turned-whistleblower.

The papers are redacted versions of disclosures that Haugen has made over several months to the Securities and Exchange Commission, saying that Facebook was prioritizing profits over safety and hiding its research from investors and the public.

These complaints cover topics including how its platforms might harm children and its potential role in inciting political violence.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

