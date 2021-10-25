CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Saudi Green Initiative in pictures

By Independent TV
The Independent
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlans to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2060, plant 100 billion trees and protect 30 per cent of the Kingdom’s land were announced on Saturday, October 23 as part of Saudi Arabia’s Saudi Green Initiative (SGI). At the inaugural SGI Forum, the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman unveiled...

www.independent.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Saudi Green Initiative Forum: Follow the action live from Riyadh

Saudi Arabia is hosting the inaugural Saudi Green Initiative (SGI) Forum in the capital Riyadh on 23 October. The event showcases the climate pledges Saudi Arabia has made as part of SGI, a whole of government initiative designed to create lasting changes that will protect the environment and improve the lives of future generations.
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Showing now | Saudi Green Initiative

Online tree planting service highlighted at Saudi Green Initiative conference. An online service dedicated to planting more trees across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has been recognised at the Saudi Green Initiative conference in Riyadh. CEO Mohammed Alkhalid spoke to The Independent about the features of the platform, as well...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Al Saud#The Sgi Forum#Kaust
The Independent

Online tree planting service highlighted at Saudi Green Initiative conference

An online service dedicated to planting more trees across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has been recognised at the Saudi Green Initiative conference in Riyadh. CEO Mohammed Alkhalid spoke to The Independent about the features of the platform, as well as the support received by the Saudi government to kick-start the project.
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

World leaders gather in Riyadh ahead of Saudi Green Initiative summit

Global leaders will be in Riyadh to talk about next steps for the region’s actions on climate change, as part of the inaugural Saudi Green Initiative (SGI) forum. The three-day event, which begins on 23 October 2021 at Al Tuwaiq Palace in Saudi Arabia’s capital city, will reveal the SGI’s roadmap for delivery and spotlight the Kingdom’s green efforts to date.
ADVOCACY
101 WIXX

Saudi Arabia, world’s biggest oil exporter, to unveil green goals

RIYADH (Reuters) – Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia, one of the world’s biggest polluters, will detail its plans to address climate change at an environment event on Saturday. The Saudi Green Initiative, first announced in March, comes ahead of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties, or COP26,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Saudi Arabia
The Independent

Watch in full: World leaders attend the Middle East Green Initiative in Riyadh

World leaders are gathering in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for the Middle East Green Initiative Summit (MGI). The event comes over two days of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum, where the country set out its vision for an environmentally-friendly future. US Climate envoy John Kerry will be in attendance at the...
WORLD
mix929.com

Mideast Green Initiative to invest $10.4 billion, says Saudi crown prince

RIYADH (Reuters) – Saudi Arabia’s crown prince launched a Middle East Green Initiative on Monday which he said aimed to invest 39 billion riyals ($10.4 billion) to reduce carbon emissions in the region and protect the environment. Plans for the initiative were first announced in March. ($1 = 0.2666 riyals)
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Middle East Green Initiative Summit: Follow the coverage live from Riyadh

Saudi Arabia is hosting the Middle East Green Initiative (MGI) Summit in Riyadh today (25 October). The Summit is an extension of the inaugural Saudi Green Initiative (SGI) Forum and the ancillary event, Youth Green Summit, both addressing Saudi Arabia’s climate pledges as well as the initiatives that will shape the country’s sustainable future.
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Saudi Crown Prince says Kingdom is entering a ‘green era’

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has said that the country is entering a new "green era". The royal's comments came at the Middle East Green Initiative, which was hosted by Saudi Arabia in Riyadh, where world leaders gathered in an effort to confront climate change. "Today we are...
ADVOCACY
IBTimes

Saudi Pledges More Than $1 Bn In Climate Initiatives

Saudi Arabia pledged more than $1 billion for new environmental initiatives on Monday, as the world's top oil exporter took further steps to bolster its green credentials ahead of next week's COP26 climate summit. Two days after targeting carbon neutrality by 2060, crown prince and de facto ruler Mohammed bin...
ENVIRONMENT
eturbonews.com

Saudi Arabia Invests in Future Now with 100+ Cultural Initiatives

At the Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Riyadh today, Vice Minister for Culture, His Excellency Hamed bin Mohammed Fayez, highlighted an impressive list of over 100 cultural initiatives, engagements and events taking place in the Kingdom before the end of the year. The vibrant and varied schedule includes many events...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

G20 disappoints on key climate target as eyes turn to Glasgow

The G20 major economies committed on Sunday to the key goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, but some disappointed leaders warned more was needed to make a success of UN climate talks beginning in Glasgow. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the host of the COP26 summit that opened on Sunday, said the pledge from world leaders after two days of talks in Rome was "not enough", and warned of the dire consequences for the planet. "If Glasgow fails, the whole thing fails," he told reporters, saying the G20 commitments were "drops in a rapidly warming ocean". UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said he left Rome "with my hopes unfulfilled -- but at least they are not buried".
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

G20 key for momentum at Glasgow climate meet

As nearly 200 nations gather in Glasgow for UN climate talks starting Sunday all eyes are on Rome, where a G20 summit ending the same day will signal how committed the world's major economies are to curbing global warming. "The idea is to get very clear and strong pressure signals from the leaders on what they plan to do, both individually and collectively," she told AFP. Climate negotiators, CEOs, policy wonks and NGOs at the 13-day climate talks will parse the G20 communique for signs of where COP26 might break down or see breakthroughs. 
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationCanada

COP26: Strong carbon-trading rules could help the world avoid dangerous levels of global warming

Despite recent reports of government decisions to shutter coal-fired power plants in Canada, the United States and the European Union, coal remains the source of almost 40 per cent of the world’s electricity. In the past two decades, the capacity for coal-powered electricity has doubled to about 2,050 gigawatts, with another 247 gigawatts in planning or under development in China alone. President Xi Jinping said in late September that China would stop building coal-burning power plants overseas, but China, India, South Africa and Turkey remain large consumers of thermal coal, the largest source of carbon dioxide emissions. To meet the...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy