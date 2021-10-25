CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Author Tiphanie Yanique Promoting Her New Novel in USVI Appearances

By Judi Shimel
stjohnsource.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Virgin Islands art scene is welcoming home a locally grown V.I. author who won national acclaim with her first novel, “Land of Love and Drowning,” which was published in 2014. Tiphanie Yanique is coming home to appear at events on St. Thomas and St. John, in person and in...

