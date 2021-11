The Washoe County School Board of Trustees today, during a special meeting, narrowed candidates to four people who applied to replace former Trustee Jacquelyn Calvert. Calvert resigned in September after it was revealed she no longer lived in the district she was elected to serve. An investigation, released yesterday, shows two school district staff were aware she changed her address in 2019.

