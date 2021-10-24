USDA Takes Aggressive Action to Protect U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico from African Swine Fever
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has temporarily stopped the movement of all live swine, swine germplasm, swine products and swine byproducts into Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands from other countries and from Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands into the U.S. mainland. This prohibition includes food...
Meat processors and agriculture officials are working to make sure they’re prepared for a highly-contagious swine disease. Tyson Foods, the U.S.D.A, the Iowa Department of Ag and other industry groups took part in a mock exercise last month to work on their response to a simulated African Swine Fever outbreak. Rosemary Sifford, with the U.S.D.A.’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, says the agency is monitoring the spread of the disease around the world.
African Swine Fever Virus (ASFV) is considered one of the scariest and potentially most damaging diseases worldwide for hogs. Fortunately for the United States and Canada, no outbreaks have ever been reported. But it’s now, according to Reuters, nearby—in the Caribbean. ASFV is an abnormally destructive virus, typically causing death...
