Hopkins, Cardinals Blast Texans

AJ Green was roasted by memes after a miscommunication between him and Kyler Murray cost their Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night. The Cardinals lost to the Green Bay Packers 24-21 after a Murray pass was intercepted by Rasul Douglas in the final seconds of the game. Arizona could have easily set up for a tying field goal but went for the TD to win the game. Murray tried to throw a pass to Green in the end zone, who did not know the ball was coming. Douglas intercepted it to seal the Green Bay win (video here).

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO