Hopkins, Cardinals Blast Texans

The Arizona Cardinals were one play away from staying perfect in their Thursday Night Football matchup against the Green Bay Packers. But alas, it was not meant to be. One player who clearly gave his all, maybe even more than he should have, was Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. The three-time All-Pro selection had been dealing with a hamstring injury that’s kept him out of practice all week, but still managed to start the contest.
In what was anticipated for months, tight end Zach Ertz departed from the Philadelphia Eagles after featuring in nine notable seasons with the team. He was traded to the Arizona Cardinals on Friday in a deal that hauled the Eagles cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round draft pick. Ertz...
Last night, the 6-1 Green Bay Packers and the 7-0 Arizona Cardinals faced off in a highly-anticipated Thursday night matchup. With the way these teams’ seasons are going so far, both have separated themselves as possible Super Bowl contenders. And after the game last night, Aaron Rodgers made it very clear that he expects deep postseason runs from both his Packers squad and the Cardinals.
AJ Green was roasted by memes after a miscommunication between him and Kyler Murray cost their Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night. The Cardinals lost to the Green Bay Packers 24-21 after a Murray pass was intercepted by Rasul Douglas in the final seconds of the game. Arizona could have easily set up for a tying field goal but went for the TD to win the game. Murray tried to throw a pass to Green in the end zone, who did not know the ball was coming. Douglas intercepted it to seal the Green Bay win (video here).
The Green Bay Packers announced three expected roster moves on Monday. The team activated receiver Allen Lazard from the COVID-19 reserve list and placed tight end Robert Tonyan and running back Kylin Hill on injured reserve. The Packers are now at 52 players on the 53-man roster, but receiver Davante...
- NFL players and coaches have developed a necessary adage: Don't blink against hard-hitting Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker. Baker is one of the most dynamic and instinctive defensive players in the league. Signed to a four-year, $59 million contract, Baker has fast reactions, quickness, intelligence and passion for the...
The Arizona Cardinals participated in team practice Tuesday while the Green Bay Packers rested before their Thursday Night Football game, but four Cardinals were non-participants, according to the injury report. Starting receiver DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) and defensive end J.J. Watt (shoulder) were joined as non-participants by center Max Garcia (Achilles)...
GLENDALE, Arizona - Barring Week 1, this season has been brutal for Houston Texans fans. Unfortunately, this week has the potential to pour a whole lot of salt on their wounds as they head to the NFL's only undefeated team to face two former faces of the Texans franchise. Cynical...
DeAndre Hopkins was listed as questionable on the Arizona Cardinals’ final injury report for Week 8. Moments ago, ESPN insider Adam Schefter provided an update on the All-Pro wide receiver. According to Schefter, the current expectation in Arizona is that Hopkins will play tonight against the Green Bay Packers. “Cardinals’...
The Arizona Cardinals are playing some of their best football in recent memory, laying claim to the league's only undefeated record at 6-0 this season. Oddsmakers seem to really like their chances of moving to 7-0. SI Sportsbook has the Cardinals as 17.5 favorites over the Houston Texans this Sunday,...
The Arizona Cardinals released their first injury report of Week 8. They take on the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night, so they did not hold a full practice. However, their first injury report was an estimation of participation. Based on that, the Cardinals had 10 players on the injury...
The Arizona Cardinals will face their third rookie quarterback Sunday against the Houston Texans. Davis Mills will remain Houston's starter as veteran Tyrod Taylor continues to recover from a hamstring injury, Texans head coach David Culley told media members Wednesday. Mills, a third-round pick from Stanford, will make his fifth...
The Houston Texans underwent a steep fall from grace. In 2019, they won their fourth AFC South division title with a 10-6 record. That the franchise existed for only 18 seasons by that time made the feat more impressive. All of their division titles came during the 2010’s when Matt...
The only thing the Houston Texans should say after another hapless, humiliating loss on the road? "Thank you, Astros." While H-town's baseball team captivates the interest of sports fans by advancing to another World Series, the city's football team - thankfully under the radar - just smashed helmet-first into rock bottom. Yes, again.
The last thing an undisciplined, mistake-prone team with a 1-5 record needs is to play on the road against the NFL’s only undefeated team. But that’s the quagmire the Texans are facing after a fifth consecutive defeat — a trip to Glendale, Ariz. to play the Cardinals and two of the three-greatest players in Houston franchise history: defensive end J.J. Watt and receiver DeAndre Hopkins.
It was absolutely no fun watching J.J. Watt celebrate his tackle for a loss and then again for his hit on Texans quarterback Davis Mills. It stung just as bad to see DeAndre Hopkins catch a touchdown pass against his former team. It was that kind of day for the...
The Arizona Cardinals had 11 players that either did not participate or were limited in practice on Thursday. After missing Wednesday, receiver DeAndre Hopkins (rest) practiced Thursday. Right tackle Kelvin Beachum (ribs), guard Justin Pugh (back) and linebacker Devon Kennard (shoulder) all were listed as limited participants today after not...
