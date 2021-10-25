Today in history: Oct. 25

This camouflage will make Russian armored vehicles invisible to 95 percent of NATO drones, says an expert. The new camouflage technology has been nicknamed Chameleon. It is based on so-called electrochromic "glass" that consists of composite materials and changes color and transparency when an electrical current is applied. The first...
Dispatched Russian jets intercept US B-1 bombers as they were skimming the Black Sea borders declared Moscow. Russian interceptors flew at high speed to block the bombers' flight path and correct the attempted intrusion from Russian airspace. Recent tensions between Washington and Moscow caused by the US repeated entry in...
Saikrishna Prakash, a law professor and Miller Center senior fellow at the University of Virginia, is the author of “The Living Presidency: An Originalist Argument Against Its Ever-Expanding Powers." President Biden and former president Donald Trump are locked in another fierce battle — this one not involving electoral votes but...
DUBAI, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Iran's foreign minister said on Sunday that if the United States was serious about rejoining Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, President Joe Biden could just issue an "executive order", the state-owned Iran newspaper reported. The accord, under which Iran curtailed nuclear work seen...
Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a dud letter to the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland. Failing to attend the summit, the Chinese leader was expected to extend an olive branch with new pledges to cut carbon emissions. Instead, Xi offered no new commitments beyond pre-stated pledges to peak China's carbon emissions by 2030 and reach neutrality by 2060. The lack of new action will greatly disappoint COP26 delegates. It will particularly frustrate the European Union, which regards China's cooperation on climate change as a keystone of its diplomatic partnership with Beijing.
Boris Johnson has made headlines after making a statement during Italy’s G20 Summit that’s more out of whack than The Leaning Tower of Pisa. Speaking to members of the media near Rome’s Colosseum, the prime minister attempted to use a historical analogy to warn of the dangers of climate change, only to frustrate historians and academics instead.
Sergey Lavrov, Russia’s Foreign Minister, is on a mission to block U.S. and NATO forces from being hosted in Afghanistan and in Central Asian states bordering Afghanistan, including Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, China, Iran, and Pakistan.
Moscow [Russia], October 30 (ANI/Sputnik): Allies of the United States in Europe and in the Pacific region are trying to prevent US President Joe Biden from adopting the principle of "no first use" of nuclear weapons, which can allegedly add more courage to Russia, the Financial Times reported on Saturday, citing sources.
The United States is discussing Turkey's request to buy F-16 fighters after a deal for more advanced F-35s was scrapped due to Ankara's purchase of a Russian missile system, officials said. But one US official said that any possible F-16 order could be dogged by the same issue that forced the cancellation of the F-35s: Turkey's decision to buy an S-400 missile system from Russia.
In the wake of China's test of a hypersonic missile, the second most senior US general said Thursday that the pace at which China's military is developing capabilities is "stunning" while US development suffers from "brutal" bureaucracy. The outgoing Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General John Hyten,...
On Oct. 31, The Washington Post published a three-part investigation that found that law enforcement officials failed to heed mounting red flags that there would be violence when Congress formalized the electoral college vote on Jan. 6. The project documented the consequences of President Donald Trump’s inaction during the Capitol siege and examined how his false claims of election fraud helped incite the attack and, in the ensuing months, fostered a deep distrust of the voting process across the country.
The recent test of a hypersonic nuclear-capable missile by China is a reminder that any future major war between great powers will look very different to the last. In addition to hypersonic weapons - launched into space and gliding to targets - we can probably also expect Artificial Intelligence "drone swarms", and autonomous rockets delivering vehicles and supplies to battlefields.
BEIJING, China: China has warned that Taiwan has no right to join the United Nations, after the U.S. urged the world body to increase the involvement of the island in its affairs. China's declaration came following the latest statement by U.S. President Joe Biden at an online East Asia Summit...
BEIJING, Oct 25 (Reuters) - President Xi Jinping vowed on Monday that China would always uphold world peace and international rules, amid concerns expressed by the United States and other countries over its increasing assertiveness globally. The comments come after Taiwan said this month that military tension with China was...
WASHINGTON (AP) — China’s growing military muscle and its drive to end American predominance in the Asia-Pacific is rattling the U.S. defense establishment. American officials see trouble quickly accumulating on multiple fronts — Beijing’s expanding nuclear arsenal, its advances in space, cyber and missile technologies, and threats to Taiwan. “The...
