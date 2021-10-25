MLGW holding food drive Thursday

MLGW Generic The food pantry is being held in partnership with the Mid-South Food Bank to help families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light, Gas, and Water is holding a Mobile Food Pantry Drive on Thursday

The location is Mt. Vernon Baptist Church.

The event will start at 10 a.m., food will be distributed at 620 Parkrose Rd.

If you are picking up food, you need to enter the Parkrose Road entrance.

MLGW security also will be onsite to direct traffic.

Below are the requirements:

All household representatives must show a valid ID that includes their address or a document, such as a utility bill, with their address.

No more than two households per vehicle are allowed.

Recipients will be asked to complete a form.

To protect the health and safety of all involved, clients are asked to stay in their vehicles while volunteers load vehicles with food.

