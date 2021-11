(INDIANAPOLIS) – Afghan refugees at Camp Atterbury still need clothing donations— but what they need has shifted. Indiana Homeland Security director Steve Cox says Hoosiers have donated about a million items so far. But that includes items like diapers and baby formula, where the need is ongoing. And while some refugees have been resettled, Cox expects some will still be at Camp Atterbury for several more weeks. He says there’s a need for winter hats, coats and gloves.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 11 DAYS AGO