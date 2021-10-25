CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Sudan PM arrested in apparent coup; Manchin open to wealth tax in Biden plan; NFL Week 7 recap

By Associated Press, CNN
Sioux City Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s leading general declared a state of emergency Monday, hours after his forces arrested the acting prime minister and disrupted the internet in an apparent coup as the country was nearing a planned transition to a civilian leadership. In a televised address, Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan announced...

siouxcityjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
KREX

Biden winds up G-20 summit with dings at Russia, China

ROME (AP) — President Joe Biden wrapped up his time at the Group of 20 summit on Sunday trying to convince Americans and the wider world that he’s got things under control — and taking Russia, China, and Saudi Arabia to task for not doing enough to deal with the existential threat of climate change. […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Global democracy under attack despite Biden push

US President Joe Biden has vowed a major push to promote democracy worldwide. "It's a matter of old mindsets dying hard, particularly in militaries where people don't give up power and privilege easily," said Mitchell, now president of the National Democratic Institute, which promotes democracy worldwide.
U.S. POLITICS
newsitem.com

Biden 'positive' on budget deal; Manchin OK with wealth tax

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pivotal Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin appears to be on board with White House proposals for new taxes on billionaires and certain corporations to help pay for President Joe Biden’s scaled-back social services and climate change package. Biden said Monday he felt “very positive” about reaching agreement on...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Mercury News

Sudan’s military seizes power in coup, arrests PM

CAIRO — Sudan’s military seized power Monday, dissolving the transitional government hours after troops arrested the prime minister. Thousands of people flooded into the streets to protest the coup that threatens the country’s shaky progress toward democracy. Security forces opened fire on some of the crowds, and three protesters were...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
USA Today

Officials detained, internet down in apparent Sudan coup

CAIRO (AP) — Military forces arrested Sudan's acting prime minister and senior government officials Monday, disrupted internet access and blocked bridges in the capital Khartoum, the country's information ministry said, describing the actions as a coup. In response, thousands flooded the streets of Khartoum and its twin city of Omdurman...
WORLD
Iola Register

Manchin agreeable to wealth tax

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pivotal Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin appears to be on board with White House proposals for new taxes on billionaires and certain corporations to help pay for President Joe Biden’s scaled-back social services and climate change package. Biden huddled with the conservative West Virginia Democrat and Senate Majority...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AOL Corp

Crowds rally as Sudan PM held in apparent army coup

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Soldiers arrested most of the members of Sudan's cabinet on Monday in what the information ministry called a military coup, prompting opponents of the takeover to take to the streets, where there were reports of gunfire and injuries in clashes. Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok was detained and...
ADVOCACY
Shropshire Star

Sudan general declares state of emergency after PM arrested in apparent coup

General Abdel-Fattah Burhan said he is dissolving the country’s ruling Sovereign Council, as well as the government led by PM Abdalla Hamdok. Sudan’s leading general has declared a state of emergency, hours after his forces arrested the acting prime minister and disrupted the internet in an apparent coup as the country was nearing a planned transition to a civilian leadership.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Alec Baldwin
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Denis Villeneuve
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

The Latest: UN mission rebukes apparent coup in Sudan

CAIRO — The United Nations Mission to Sudan has issued an emphatic rebuke of what it called an ongoing coup and attempts to undermine the northeast African nation’s fragile democratic transition. The first reports about a possible military takeover began trickling out of Sudan before dawn Monday. By mid-morning, the...
POLITICS
WIBC.com

Sudan Prime Minister Arrested In Apparent Coup

OMDURMAN, Sudan. — Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and his wife Muna Abdallah have been arrested and taken to an undisclosed location, the prime minister’s economic advisor Adam Hireka told CNN Monday in events that bore the hallmarks of an apparent coup. The country’s Ministry of Information said earlier on...
POLITICS
AFP

Biden presses US leadership with domestic agenda on the line

As Joe Biden sought to project US leadership on the world stage at a climate summit in Scotland on Monday, he was banking his legacy at home on a crucial show of support for his domestic agenda and a state election seen as an early referendum on his presidency. Tuesday's election, the first genuinely competitive state-wide contest since Biden took office in January, is expected to be a bellwether of Democrats' chances of hanging on to Congress in 2022 as well as a test of Biden's waning popularity.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wealth Tax#Sudan#Ap#Sovereign Council#Democratic#White House#Senate#Democrats#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NFL
AFP

Manchin dashes hopes of quick action on Biden's agenda

A US senator with a critical role in shaping Joe Biden's legislative agenda dashed hopes Monday of the spending package at its core being signed quickly into law -- saying he needed time to mull the economic impacts. A visibly frustrated Joe Manchin blasted Democratic House colleagues for holding a cross-party infrastructure bill "hostage" in a bid to win his support for the larger $1.75 trillion social welfare plan. Known as Build Back Better, the potentially transformational overhaul of health care, education, climate policy and taxation has no Republican support, meaning it has to pass along party lines by a process known as "reconciliation" and cannot lose Manchin or any other Democrat in the 50-50 Senate. "The political games have to stop... Holding this (infrastructure) bill hostage is not going to work in getting my support for the reconciliation bill," the Manchin, 74, told reporters in Congress.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy