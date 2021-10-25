CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

The Latest: UAE, Bahrain call for calm, restraint in Sudan

By The Associated Press
Times Daily
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The Gulf Arab sheikhdoms of the United Arab...

www.timesdaily.com

The Independent

Syria, UAE leaders discuss closer relations in rare call

The United Arab Emirates’ crown prince received a rare telephone call from Syrian President Bashar Assad in which they discussed strengthening relations and cooperation, Syria’s state media reported Wednesday. The call between Assad and UAE’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed came as some Arab countries are improving relations with Syria, a decade after the country’s civil war began. Syrian government forces now control much of the country with the help of Assad’s strong allies Russia and Iran, who helped tip the balance of power in his favor. The conflict killed hundreds of thousands and displaced half of Syria’s population,...
MIDDLE EAST
Times Daily

The Latest: US Embassy in Sudan issues warnings to Americans

U.S. diplomats in Sudan have issued warnings to American citizens in the country citing the military's closure of areas in and around the capital and reports of violence against protesters.
U.S. POLITICS
KRMG

The Latest: Germany urges halt to apparent coup in Sudan

BERLIN — Germany has demanded an immediate halt to the apparent military coup underway in Sudan. German Foreign Minister Heiko Mass condemned the attempted takeover in the vast east African country and called the news “dismaying.”. “This attempted coup must end immediately,” he said, urging “all those who bear responsibility...
POLITICS
IBTimes

Calls Mount For Sudan Coup Leaders To Free PM

Calls mounted Tuesday for the release of Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, the day after a coup led by the country's top general who insisted the premier was in "good health". UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres demanded Hamdok "be released immediately", as the Security Council held an emergency meeting on...
WORLD
Times Daily

The Latest: UN Security Council to discuss Sudan on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS -- The U.N. Security Council has scheduled an emergency closed-door meeting on the coup in Sudan for Tuesday afternoon.
WORLD
abc17news.com

UN calls on Sudan military to restore civilian government

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council is calling on Sudan’s military leaders to restore the civilian-led transitional government and immediately release all those detained after the military takeover. The U.N.’s most powerful body also expressed “solidarity” with the Sudanese people and said it is ready “to support efforts to realize Sudan’s democratic transition” and the peoples’ aspirations “for an inclusive, peaceful, stable, democratic and prosperous future.” The press statement approved Thursday went through several revisions, diplomats said, mainly to address objections from Russia, which did not want to “condemn” the military takeover as originally proposed in the British-drafted text.
WORLD
Derrick

UN envoy urges Sudan paramilitary leader to show restraint

CAIRO (AP) — The U.N. special envoy for Sudan met with the powerful leader of a Sudanese paramilitary force, urging him to allow peaceful protests Saturday and avoid confrontation in the wake of a military coup earlier this week. Pro-democracy activist groups have called for “million-person” marches across the country...
WORLD
UN News Centre

Ahead of Sudan protests, UN chief asks military to ‘show restraint’

With mass civil protests against this week’s military coup planned for Saturday in Sudan, the UN Secretary-General has a simple message: “I urge the military to show restraint, and not to create any more victims.”. “People must be allowed to demonstrate peacefully, and this is essential”, António Guterres added, speaking...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Kuwait evicts Lebanese envoy over minister comments on Yemen

Kuwait followed Saudi Arabia and Bahrain by ordering the Lebanese charge d’affaires on Saturday to leave the emirate within two days over comments made by a Lebanese minister regarding the war in Yemen. Kuwait also recalled its ambassador from Beirut.The move came as the Arab League chief expressed concerns about the deterioration in ties between Lebanon and wealthy Gulf countries over statements made by Information Minister George Kordahi. Kordahi has described the war in Yemen as an aggression by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. He added that the war in Yemen is “absurd” and must stop because...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Four Gulf states pull diplomats from Beirut

The United Arab Emirates on Saturday recalled its diplomats from Beirut in "solidarity" with Saudi Arabia over a Lebanese minister's criticism of the Riyadh-led military intervention in Yemen. The row, which has also seen Saudi Arabia ban the imports of Lebanese goods and Kuwait and Bahrain expel Lebanese envoys, is a blow to a country already in the grip of crippling political and economic crises. Lebanon had been counting on financial assistance from the Gulf to rescue its economy. "The UAE announced the withdrawal of its diplomats from Lebanon in solidarity with the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in light of the unacceptable approach of some Lebanese officials towards Saudi Arabia," the foreign ministry said in a statement.
MIDDLE EAST
Times Daily

EXPLAINER: Why Saudi Arabia is upset, lashing out at Lebanon

BEIRUT (AP) — A televised remark by a game show host turned Cabinet minister in Lebanon about the war in Yemen has taken the country's crisis with Saudi Arabia to new depths.
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Lebanon PM warns country on ‘downhill slope’ as diplomatic spat with Gulf countries worsens

Lebanon’s prime minister has warned his country was on a “downhill slope” as a bitter diplomatic spat with the Gulf deepens, after critical comments made by a Lebanese minister about Saudi-led intervention in Yemen.George Kordahi, the country’s new information minister and a former TV show host on a Saudi-owned TV station, sparked fury in Gulf after describing the war in Yemen as aggression by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.In the comments, originally made in August before he was minister, he called the war “absurd” and said Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels have the right to defend themselves.In protest, Saudi...
MIDDLE EAST
KEYT

Biden urges restraint in Sudan as death toll rises to 9

CAIRO (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden has called for Sudan’s people to be allowed to protest peacefully as the number of those killed in recent demonstrations against the military coup rises to nine. Biden’s statement Thursday is the latest from the international community urging the generals to restore the civilian-led transitional government and release those detained after the takeover. The coup earlier this week came after weeks of mounting tensions between military and civilian leaders. It threatens to halt Sudan’s fitful transition to democracy, which began after the 2019 ouster of autocrat Omar al-Bashir and his Islamist government in a popular uprising.
WORLD
Times Daily

Germany: over 5,000 migrant arrivals from Belarus in October

BERLIN (AP) — German police said on Monday that they registered more than 5,000 unauthorized border crossings last month by people who had arrived from Belarus, marking a significant uptick in the number of arrivals through a new and politically sensitive migration route.
IMMIGRATION
Times Daily

South Africa's local vote will gauge support for ruling ANC

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africans voted Monday in local government elections that will offer an indication if support for the ruling African National Congress has rebounded after waning in recent years.
ELECTIONS
Times Daily

France offers reprieve in post-Brexit fishing fight with UK

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — France's president offered Britain extra time for negotiations on Monday to try to reach a compromise on a troubling post-Brexit fishing spat, hours ahead of a threatened French blockade of British ships and trucks.
ECONOMY
Times Daily

'Ordinary people suffer most': China farms face climate woes

JIAOZUO, China (AP) — Wang Yuetang's sneakers sink into the mud of what was once his thriving corn and peanut farm as he surveys the damage done by an unstable climate.
CHINA
Reuters

Iran's foreign minister tests positive for COVID-19

DUBAI, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has tested positive for COVID-19, the foreign ministry's spokesman said. "His general condition is good and he continues working from quarantine," Saeed Khatibzadeh told state media late on Monday, adding that the minister's agenda of visits had changed. Earlier on...
WORLD

