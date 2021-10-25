CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Repsol brings Norway's Yme oil field back on stream after 20 years

By Nerijus Adomaitis
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10bp59_0cbldClA00

OSLO (Reuters) - Spanish energy firm Repsol started oil production at Norway’s Yme field on Monday, the company said in a statement, applying new technology to bring the North Sea petroleum reservoir back on stream 20 years after it was first abandoned.

Norway’s Equinor closed Yme in 2001 after only six years of production amid a plunge in crude oil prices, while Canada’s Talisman Energy later gave up an attempt to revive the field.

“Achievement of first oil is a true testament to the lean operations of the Yme New Development project,” Repsol said, adding that it was made possible “through the use of new technology and innovation”.

The Spanish firm and its partners aim to produce about 63 million barrels in extra recoverable oil reserves, with plateau output seen at 56,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), the company said.

“COVID-19 has unfortunately caused the project to be delayed and more costly than expected, but we have still managed to deliver the project in a safe and reliable way,” said Vidar Nedreboe, head of Repsol’s Norwegian operations.

Repsol has 55% stake and operates the field, while Polish Lotos has 20%, Norway’s OKEA 15% and Kuwaiti KUFPEC the remaining 10%.

“With production start in highly favourable market conditions, Yme will add significant positive cash flows going forward and further strengthen OKEA’s positioning for the next growth phase,” OKEA Chief Executive Svein Liknes said.

The Norwegian independent said it expected its share of net production from Yme to average about 5,600 boepd for the next 12 months, compared to its total production in the third quarter of 2021 of 16,315 boepd.

Norwegian authorities approved the redevelopment plan for the Yme field in 2018 after an earlier project launched by Canada’s Talisman Energy was abandoned over technical problems.

Talisman was acquired by Repsol in 2015.

Repsol will produce oil using a mobile drilling rig, Maersk Inspirer, modified to serve as a production facility, a more economic solution compared to the previous plan to have a fixed platform.

In addition, price of North Sea oil surged to a multi-year highs in October as economies recover from pandemic-induced slumps.[O/R]

Since the plan’s approval in 2018, Yme’s startup has been delayed several times however and its costs rose by a third to 11.9 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.42 billion), Norway’s fiscal budget for 2022 showed earlier this month.

($1 = 8.3586 Norwegian crowns)

Comments / 0

Related
rigzone.com

Canadian Oil Collapses at Cushing

Canadian heavy crude's price collapsed at the U.S. trading hub of Cushing. Canadian heavy crude’s price collapsed at the U.S. trading hub of Cushing as refiners shun heavy and higher-sulfur crude for lighter grades that are less expensive to process in refineries. Western Canadian Select’s discount for December to West...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Repsol#Oil Field#Oslo#Spanish#Equinor#Talisman Energy#Norwegian#Polish#Okea 15#Kuwaiti
jwnenergy.com

Canadian oil collapses at U.S. hub as refiners shun heavy crude

Canadian heavy crude’s price collapsed at the U.S. trading hub of Cushing as refiners shun heavy and higher-sulphur crude for lighter grades that are less expensive to process in refineries. Western Canadian Select’s discount for December to West Texas Intermediate widened to $9/bbl at Cushing as of Wednesday, the steepest...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Mexico's Pemex back in red despite oil production uptick

MEXICO CITY, Oct 28 (Reuters) - (This Oct. 28 story officially corrects Pemex loss to 77.2 billion pesos from 62.8 billion, corrects revenue total to 384.7 billion pesos from 732.1 billion after the company changed figures with stock exchange) Higher tax payments and foreign exchange losses pushed Mexico's Petroleos Mexicanos...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
arctictoday.com

Oil shipments through Barents Sea could skyrocket with Rosneft’s new Arctic field

Rosneft’s Vostok oil project will be one of Russia’s biggest ever oil projects and when its development could see an uptick in tankers sailing through the Barents Sea. On the vast stretches of the far northern Taymyr region, Rosneft intends to produce an annual 115 million tons of oil by year 2033. Already by 2024, production is to reach 30 million tons. Then, 50 million tons by 2027.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Repsol raises dividend and outlook as oil and gas boost profit

MADRID (Reuters) -Spanish energy company Repsol on Thursday said it would raise its dividend and buy back shares after strong oil and gas prices helped to lift third-quarter profit above pre-pandemic levels. Global energy prices have soared as economies rebound from the coronavirus crisis, generating cash that can be returned...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Production
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
rigzone.com

Repsol Brings Yme Online

The company said the achievement of first oil was a true testament to the lean operations of the Yme New Development project. Repsol has revealed that it and its partners have achieved first oil from the Yme field in the Egersund Basin, which is located around 80 miles from the Norwegian coastline.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Norway makes case for continued oil and gas production

The ban would also affect projects in Norway's frontier Barents Sea region, including those that supply Equinor's Hammerfest LNG plant. The new prime minister of Norway warned in an interview with the Financial Times (FT) on October 25 that ending oil and gas production would undermine the energy transition. Jonas...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
offshore-technology.com

Repsol and partners restart production from Norwegian field after 20 years

Repsol Norge and its partners have started production from the Yme field offshore Norway, 20 years after it ceased production due to low oil prices at the time. Located in Block 9/2 and 9/5 in the Egersund Basin, approximately 130km from the Norwegian coastline, the field is expected to have peak production capacity of around 56,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd).
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Equinor makes oil find off Norway

The well encountered very light oil in the Lower Cretaceous Intra-Lange formation. Equinor has discovered oil at the Egyptian Vulture prospect in the Norwegian Sea, its UK project partner Longboat Energy said on October 25. The well drilled at the prospect encountered very light oil in the Lower Cretaceous Intra-Lange...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
wincountry.com

Norway’s DNB announces dividend after posting record Q3 earnings

OSLO (Reuters) – Norway’s largest bank DNB reported its best ever third-quarter earnings on Thursday after the country ended pandemic restrictions, and announced it would now make a dividend payment for 2020, sending its shares higher. DNB’s net profit rose to 6.88 billion crowns ($826.88 million) for July-September from 5.55...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Shore News Network

Oil hits multi-year high above $86, then pulls back

LONDON (Reuters) -Oil hit a three-year high above $86 a barrel on Thursday, driven by tight supply and a global energy crunch, although prices eased as some investors took profits on signs the rally is looking overstretched. Helping to drive the latest gain, a supply report from the U.S. Energy...
TRAFFIC
Washington Post

Russia Is No Longer Europe’s Reliable Gas Supplier

It doesn’t matter whether Russia couldn’t, or wouldn’t, boost natural gas supplies to Europe in recent weeks. Either way it has undermined its claim to be a reliable supplier. It’s also boosted the case for its most important customers to reduce their dependence on Moscow-controlled supplies and boost domestic renewable energy sources.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ihsmarkit.com

Repsol project adds to Indonesia’s carbon capture ambitions

Indonesia's ambitions for cutting its GHG emissions with carbon capture and storage (CCS) moved one step closer to realization after Repsol advanced a project in Sakakemang in South Sumatra. The country, one of the world's top 10 GHG emitters, said in its latest Nationally Determined Contribution that CCS projects could...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

213K+
Followers
231K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy