There was a weird moment on Sunday night when San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan challenged a play that had no chance of being overturned. Colts running back Jonathan Taylor fumbled in the rain on a fourth down, but Indianapolis jumped on the recovery. Taylor clearly had the first down. The 49ers wasted a timeout for nothing. Shanahan explained he "didn’t see it at all" and that the sideline was yelling there was a fumble and the headsets went out at that moment. Since Shanahan heard there was a fumble he threw the flag when he couldn't "get ahold of anybody.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO