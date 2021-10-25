Hey Guys, What Is Something You Are Afraid Or Nervous To Ask?
I'm always nervous to ask for help.
When it comes to either asking my dad if i can be done doing my chores or asking someone for help especially teachers
I'm scared to ask if anyone thinks I'm a failure. I think I know what the answer is. If they say I am, then they are one as much as I am.
I hate asking for help because I am scared. my parents tell me to ask for help but when I do they don't help me (though I am only brave enough to ask for help with homework) I have a few trust problems so even if I need help I don't want help and I will try to avoid asking for help. people tell me not to be scared and that it is easy to ask for help, but..well..that still is not helping me =-=
I’m always nervous to ask to go to the bathroom when I’m on my period because I bring my bag with me to sneak pads and tampons.
I’m mainly the most nervous to ask. If i need help I don’t ask. When i want something everyone has I don’t.
I'm nervous to ask for literally anything and I have no Idea why.
I have intimacy issues from my ex, and my current bf is uh...experienced. KInda scared to ask how to do certain things, cause my ex made it hard for me to ever even want to hug someone, let alone anything more.
