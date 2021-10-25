CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Top of The List: Nashville's largest banks

By Carol Smith
Nashville Business Journal
Nashville Business Journal
 7 days ago

© 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Nashville Business Journal

M/I Homes plans Nashville expansion

Columbus, Ohio-based homebuilder M/I Homes is not immune to supply chain pressures faced by homebuilders across the country. The delays caused the company to have longer delivery times and take in fewer new contracts for the third quarter, but CEO Bob Schottenstein is still optimistic. The company is growing its...
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Business Journal

Ambition, gamified sales software, primed for surge with $15.5M Series B raise and Nashville Capital Network backing

Achievement. Motivation. Ambition. That's what Brian Trautschold wants sales reps to feel when they use his company's software platform (named for the third adjective in that list). Trautschold himself is feeling all of those things in the immediate aftermath of a $15.5 million Series B raise, which is two-and-a-half times...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
Nashville, TN
Business
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville Business Journal

Real estate Leads - October 22, 2021

Find out what areas are developing rapidly to capitalize on growth opportunities for your business. Leverage data around foreclosures, building permits, mortgages, transactional data and more. Identify the individuals and developers securing the largest commercial and residential building permits in the area, with details on the date, location, dollar value...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Nashville Business Journal

Meet the 2021 Power 100: Heavy Hitters

Welcome to the fourth installment of our 2021 Power 100, the NBJ newsroom’s list of the most influential people in the city’s business scene. Today, we introduce you to the Heavy Hitters, the legacy power players and long-standing members of Nashville’s elite. As a reminder, Power 100 is an assessment...
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Business Journal

GBT Realty eyeing remaining River North land, per sources and documents

GBT Realty Corp. is eyeing remaining River North land for a new development, according to a report from Nashville Post. The Brentwood-based company also submitted a clue to the Tennessee Secretary of State office. The public filing announced the creation of GBT River North Equity LLC, a business entity registered to the same address as GBT’s corporate headquarters.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Business Journal

Largest Credit Unions in Middle Tennessee

This List ranks Middle Tennessee's credit unions by assets in 2020. Information was obtained from the National Credit Union Administration. Credit unions in the 40-county Middle Tennessee region were considered for this List. Information listed is as of June 2021. In case of ties, credit unions are listed alphabetically.
TENNESSEE STATE
Nashville Business Journal

Keller Williams Realty Nashville Music City Announces New Move to West Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN October 21, 2021 — Keller Williams Realty Nashville Music City, Nashville’s #1 Real Estate Brokerage, today announced that the brokerage has relocated to Sylvan Supply in West Nashville to accommodate continued business growth. Team Leader, Amber Stormberg stated, ”I am beyond excited to be in our new office space at Sylvan Supply and in the growing and thriving community of West Nashville. It is an exciting time to be a part of the real estate industry in Music City and our location will allow us to create more opportunities within our brokerage." Moving to Sylvan Supply allows Keller Williams Realty Nashville Music City agents to be in closer proximity to Nashville’s Westside and invest in and build a deeper rapport with the West Nashville community. “We are excited and thankful for the opportunity to expand into a location that matches our innovative company! We look forward to the energy and dynamic work environment the new office will bring to our agents and their customers,“ said Operating Principal, Sara Stephens. “Our commitment to community involvement will continue as we support the revitalization of the surrounding areas.” The new office address for Keller Williams Realty Nashville Music City is: 4101 Charlotte Ave., #D160 Nashville, TN 37209 Phone: 615-425-3600 “We look forward to this next exciting chapter in our growth and to welcoming our agents, clients, and partners to our new office” said Stephens.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Business Journal

Liens & bankruptcies Leads - October 15, 2021

Learn which local businesses have recently filed for bankruptcy, unpaid income or unpaid payroll taxes. Mechanics' liens are included. Utilize this information to navigate opportunity and avoid risk. The latest information available concerning unpaid tax levies filed by the Internal Revenue Service against individuals and businesses. Federal Tax Liens (8)
INCOME TAX
Nashville Business Journal

Nashville Business Journal

Nashville, TN
883
Followers
2K+
Post
119K+
Views
ABOUT

The Nashville Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/nashville

Comments / 0

Community Policy