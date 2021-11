"The most senior people seem to be the last to catch on to this." Thomas Malone knows a thing or two about the future of work — he literally wrote the book on it. That was back in 2004, of course, when “corona” was just a questionable beer. But the tome — “The Future of Work: How the New Order of Business Will Shape Your Organization, Your Management Style and Your Life” — was plenty prescient, describing a new, decentralized work world enabled by sharper digital communication.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 6 DAYS AGO