Protests

Gunfire, protests as Sudan's military seizes power in coup

By Editorials
INFORUM
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKHARTOUM, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Sudan's military seized power in a coup on Monday, arresting members of a transitional government that was supposed to guide the country to democracy following the overthrow of long-ruling autocrat Omar al-Bashir in a popular uprising two years ago. Gunfire was heard as opponents...

Reuters

Sudanese general ignored U.S. warning as army rolled out coup plan

KHARTOUM, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Hours before Sudan's army seized power and dissolved its government, a senior U.S. envoy warned the country's top general not to take any steps against the civilian administration that was overseeing a democratic transition, diplomats said. Jeffrey Feltman, President Joe Biden's special envoy for the...
MILITARY
dallassun.com

Myanmar army retaliates, destroys hundreds of houses in Chin

On Friday, the Myanmar army blasted a restive western town, damaging hundreds of houses as part of a broader campaign on communities defying the military coup. Thantlang, in western Chin State, was shelled after a clash with a local self-defense unit. According to a local monitoring group, the Southeast Asian...
MILITARY
State
Washington State
The Independent

UN envoy urges Sudan paramilitary leader to show restraint

The U.N. special envoy for Sudan met with the powerful leader of a Sudanese paramilitary force, urging him to allow peaceful protests Saturday and avoid confrontation in the wake of a military coup earlier this week.Pro-democracy activist groups have called for “million-person” marches across the country Saturday to press demands for re-instating a deposed transitional government and releasing senior political figures from detention. The takeover threatens to derail Sudan's fragile Western-backed transition to democracy which got under way two years ago, after the ouster of long-time autocrat Omar al-Bashir The U.N. envoy, Volker Perthes, met late Friday with Gen....
UNITED NATIONS
The Independent

UN chief to Sudan army: Reverse coup, take heed of protests

The U.N. secretary general urged Sudan s generals on Sunday to reverse their takeover of the country, a day after tens of thousands of people took to the streets in the largest pro-democracy protest since last week's coup.Antonio Guterres said the generals should “take heed” of Saturday’s protests. “Time to go back to the legitimate constitutional arrangements,” he said in a tweet.He was referring to a power-sharing deal that established joint military-civilian rule following the ouster of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir and his Islamist government in April 2019.Guterres expressed concern about violence against protesters on Saturday, calling for perpetrators...
ADVOCACY
AFP

Three killed as defiant Sudanese march against coup

Sudanese security forces on Saturday killed three protesters during mass anti-coup rallies, medics said, despite warnings from global powers who had urged the military to exercise restraint. "Two demonstrators were killed in the city of Omdurman by the putschist military council," the independent Central Committee of Sudan's Doctors said in a tweet, adding that one was shot in the head and the other in the stomach. It later said security forces had shot dead a third protester, also in Omdurman, Khartoum's sister city, bringing the overall death toll since the outbreak of anti-coup protests Monday to 12. The medics said "live rounds" were fired at protesters in Omdurman and parts of Khartoum.
PROTESTS
The Independent

Kuwait evicts Lebanese envoy over minister comments on Yemen

Kuwait followed Saudi Arabia and Bahrain by ordering the Lebanese charge d’affaires on Saturday to leave the emirate within two days over comments made by a Lebanese minister regarding the war in Yemen. Kuwait also recalled its ambassador from Beirut.The move came as the Arab League chief expressed concerns about the deterioration in ties between Lebanon and wealthy Gulf countries over statements made by Information Minister George Kordahi. Kordahi has described the war in Yemen as an aggression by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. He added that the war in Yemen is “absurd” and must stop because...
MIDDLE EAST
Person
Omar Al Bashir
The Independent

US diplomat Bill Richardson heads to Myanmar

Veteran U.S. diplomat and former Gov. Bill Richardson is heading to Myanmar on a private humanitarian mission that will focus on pandemic support, his spokesperson said Sunday.Myanmar has been mired in violence and civil unrest since a military coup seized power in February. Protesters have faced beatings and arrests. The United States suspended a trade deal with Myanmar until a democratic government is restored in the Southeast Asian country.Richardson said his center has a long history of supporting the people of Myanmar, but he didn't mention the coup in his trip announcement or detail who he planned to meet with...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Key rebel leader in Philippines killed, in decades old fight

Philippines forces have killed a key rebel commander in one of Asia s longest-running insurgencies, in what the military described as a daring raid in the country's remote southern region, but what guerrilla leaders claimed was an ambush.Jorge Madlos, who used the nom de guerre Ka Oris, was for many decades a leading figure and spokesman for the communist fighters in the southern Philippines's mountainous hinterlands.Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana on Monday said government forces killed Madlos in the Bukidnon province on Saturday. He described the rebel's death as a major blow to the already-battered New People’s Army guerrilla group....
MILITARY
AFP

US condemns Myanmar junta for 'abhorrent attacks' in Chin state

The United States said Sunday it is "gravely concerned" about reports that Myanmar's security forces committed human rights violations and destroyed more than 100 homes as well as Christian churches in western Chin state. "These abhorrent attacks underscore the urgent need for the international community to hold the Burmese military accountable and take action to prevent gross violations and abuses of human rights, including by preventing the transfer of arms to the military," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement, using Myanmar's previous name. 
FOREIGN POLICY
INFORUM

Deliver on promises, developing world tells rich at climate talks

GLASGOW, Nov 1 (Reuters) - A crucial U.N. conference heard calls on its first day for the world's major economies to stick to promises of financial help to address the climate crisis, while big polluters India and Brazil made new pledges to cut emissions. World leaders, environmental experts and activists...
ADVOCACY
San Diego Union-Tribune

Ethiopia's PM defiant as rival Tigray forces make advances

Ethiopia's prime minister has called on citizens to redouble their efforts to combat the rival Tigray forces who claim to have seized key cities on a major highway leading to the capital A move on the capital of Addis Ababa is a new phase in the war that has killed thousands of people since fighting broke out a year ago between Ethiopian and allied forces and Tigray ones who had long dominated the national government
POLITICS
The Independent

US hopes Richardson's Myanmar mission can produce results

The Biden administration said Monday it welcomes a private mission to Myanmar by former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Bill Richardson as a possible way to help speed humanitarian access to the country.The State Department said Richardson was making the trip on his own but that it hoped he could help convince Myanmar’s leaders to allow in much needed aid for the coronavirus pandemic and other urgent needs."Governor Richardson has extensive experience working on humanitarian issues," the department said. “While this is not an effort sponsored by, or on behalf of, the United States government, we hope his...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

EXPLAINER: Why frustrated Saudi is lashing out at Lebanon

A televised remark by a game show host turned Cabinet minister in Lebanon about the war in Yemen has taken the country’s crisis with Saudi Arabia to new depths.Anger over George Kordahi’s comments led to steps by Gulf Arab countries that further isolate Lebanon and threaten to split its new coalition government, tasked with halting the country’s economic meltdown.Punitive measures from Saudi Arabia, once an important ally that poured millions of dollars into Lebanon, could cause more economic pain. The kingdom has banned all Lebanese imports, a major blow to a country whose main trading partners are in the...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Israel OKs Palestinian homes after advancing settlements

Israel on Monday authorized some 1,300 Palestinian homes in the occupied West Bank days after advancing plans to build more than 3,000 housing units for Jewish settlers.The Israeli government says it is adopting a moderate approach with the aim of minimizing friction with the U.S. — which is opposed to settlements — and tensions within its ruling coalition, which includes parties from across the political spectrum.The Palestinians and rights groups say the newly authorized homes meet only a small fraction of the need in the 60% of the West Bank that is under full Israeli control. Military permits for...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Former US diplomat and hostage negotiator on visit to Myanmar

Former United States diplomat and hostage negotiator Bill Richardson has arrived in Myanmar on a "private humanitarian mission", his organisation said, as the country enters nine months under a junta that has detained a US journalist. Myanmar has been in turmoil since the February coup ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi. Unable to quell dissent, security forces have launched a bloody crackdown that has killed more than 1,200 people, according to a local monitoring group. Former UN ambassador Richardson will "discuss... humanitarian delivery of COVID-19 vaccines, medical supplies, and other public health needs," his organisation, the Richardson Center, said in a statement announcing his departure on Sunday. The statement did not mention whether Richardson would raise the case of American journalist Danny Fenster, who was detained in May and has since been charged with encouraging dissent against the military and unlawful association.
WORLD
AFP

Tigrayan rebels claim Ethiopian town in major advance denied by govt

Tigrayan rebels on Sunday announced they have captured a strategic northern Ethiopian town, but the government denied the claims, saying federal forces were mounting a "fierce" battle for Kombolcha and the city of Dessie. If confirmed, the capture of Kombolcha on Sunday, which came a day after the rebels claimed control of Dessie, would reflect a rapid advance by the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) in the nearly year-long war.
POLITICS

