Kings at Mavericks—Sacramento has won and covered each road game this season. Notable wins came at Portland and Phoenix. They are defending holding opponents to 44.4% shooting along with 32.9% from three. On offense Sacramento ranks 10th in offensive efficiency with 108.6 points per 100 possessions. Dallas has struggled to shoot the basketball converting only 39.6% from the floor with 31% from beyond the arc. Mavs 29th and second last in offensive efficiency with 97.6 points per 100 possessions. Kristaps Porzingis still questionable with a back injury. Play Sacramento +4.5.

