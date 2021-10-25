CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Complaint leads to discovery of explosive device, drugs, guns and bomb-making material in Louisiana

By Michael Scheidt
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TTgWB_0cblan2s00

RESERVE, La. (BRPROUD) – The St John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office received a theft complaint last week.

Officers made their way to a home in Reserve around 9:30 p.m. on October 18.

An investigation ensued into the possible “theft of an electric panel and a boat anchor.”

The investigation continued and officers found something in the front yard.

That is where an explosive device was found and from there a SWAT team was called to the scene.

The SWAT team “neutralized the device” and authorities sought out a search warrant.

With a search warrant in hand, officers entered the home of 32-year-old Charles R. Lanoue.

Delcambre Elementary requesting donations to assist with funeral services for pre-K student

A search of the home uncovered these items:

  • Bomb manufacturing material
  • Methamphetamines
  • Drug paraphernalia
  • Several guns,
  • Electric panel
  • Boat anchor
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KVtGl_0cblan2s00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yxp18_0cblan2s00
Images courtesy of St John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office

“Lanoue confessed to making the explosive device and placing the device at the Reserve home,” according to the St John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The 32-year-old was arrested and charged with:

  • Theft $1000 – $5,000 (felony)
  • Criminal trespass– immovable property
  • Theft – less than $1,000 (misd)
  • Two counts of manufacturing and possession of a bomb (felony)
  • Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine (felony)
  • Prohibited acts
  • Drug paraphernalia (misd)
  • Sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription or order prohibited
  • Possession of marijuana 1st offense (C2A (misd)
  • Illegal carrying of weapon with CDS

Lanoue is currently behind bars and bond has been set at $394,000.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.

Comments / 3

Da Silent Few
7d ago

Why does this guy get a bond? It’s obvious that he’s a threat to society. He was caught with bomb making material, our justice department has to get smarter.

Reply(1)
9
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
County
Saint John The Baptist Parish, LA
State
Louisiana State
Reserve, LA
Crime & Safety
Saint John The Baptist Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Reserve, LA
KLFY News 10

Opelousas Police Department gets five new patrol units

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — The Opelousas Police Department got five new patrol units thanks to a budget reallocation by Mayor Julius Alsandor and the Opelousas City Council. Police Chief Martin McLendon announced the purchase of the units on Monday, Nov. 1. Funding for the project was received through cooperation between Mayor Julius Alsandor and the […]
OPELOUSAS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Illegal Drugs#Explosive Device#Brproud#Swat#Delcambre Elementary#Misd Rrb Sale
KLFY News 10

Overnight shooting on Woodvale Ave. leaves one injured

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police responded to an overnight shooting in the 400 block of Woodvale Ave. that left one injured. According to Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit, it happened in the early morning hours of Nov. 1, 2021. One male victim was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition. This is […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

4-year-old among two dead in Acadia Parish crash

Acadia Parish, La. (KLFY)  State Police has confirmed two fatalities in a vehicle crash Saturday night in Acadia Parish. It happened around 10 p.m. on La. Hwy. 367 near La. Hwy. 1106, police said. 49-year-old Stacy Lemoine Stevens of Eunice and 4-year-old George Ardoin of Mamou died in the crash, police said. An initial investigation […]
ACADIA PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KLFY News 10

Two teenagers found with handguns at Istrouma High School

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – East Baton Rouge Parish (EBRSO) has charged two teenagers who were found with handguns at Istrouma High School. According to EBRSO, a School Drug Task Force responded to a report of a gun that the school administration found in a 14-year-old student’s bag at the high school at 12:30 p.m. […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY News 10

Plaquemine police officer shot at while driving home on I-10

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – What was supposed to be a normal drive home after a shift turned into something else entirely for one local police officer. A member of the Plaquemine Police Department was heading home to Denham Springs around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday when the officer heard a pop. This happened on I-10 East […]
PLAQUEMINE, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

2K+
Followers
768
Post
463K+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy