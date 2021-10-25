Laurinburg Exchange

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police offer cash reward for information about shooting

RED SPRINGS — The Red Springs Police Department and Red Springs Crime Stoppers program are offering a cash reward for information that leads to the arrest of the people responsible for a Thursday shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

Police responded about 11:20 p.m. Thursday to a report of a person shot at Westgate Terrace Apartments, according to the Red Springs Police Department. A 20-year-old Red Springs resident was transported to an undisclosed hospital for treatment after the shooting.

He remained in stable condition in the Intensive Care Unit Friday, according to police. No other injuries were reported.

“A dark colored four door sedan (possibly a Acura) was seen pulling into the Westgate Apartments where two of the occupants were seen getting out of the dark colored vehicle,” according to the police department.

The people immediately began shooting at an occupied vehicle in the parking lot, according to police.

An undisclosed amount of money is being offered for information leading to the identity and arrest of the person or persons responsible.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact Lt. McManus with the Red Springs Police Department at 910-843-3454. The identity of callers will remain confidential.

***

Pembroke man faces multiple drug charges

PEMBROKE — A 20-year-old Pembroke man was arrested Wednesday on multiple drug charges after he led police on a short vehicle pursuit that ended in Maxton.

Jeremy C. Scott was arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking cocaine, two counts of trafficking opium/heroin, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance, possession with the intent to sell within a 1,000 feet of a school, fleeing and eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, failure to heed to light or siren, possession of a concealed weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and window tinting violation.

Scott was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $621,000 secured bond.

Anyone with more information about the case or regarding drug activity in Robeson County is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division at 910-671-3191.

***

Two men face charges for stolen items from Myrtle Beach in U-Haul truck, residence

LUMBERTON — Two men were charged Thursday for possessing stolen items after deputies discovered the items in a vehicle they were operating and a residence, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Elvis Oxendine, 25, of Maxton, was charged with possession of firearm by convicted felon and possession of stolen goods, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Oxendine was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $750,000 secured bond.

Kennan Hunt, 20, of Lumberton, was charged with possession of stolen goods and placed in the Detention Center under a $250,000 secured bond.

Both men were arrested after deputies stopped a U-Haul truck in the 2200 block of Norment Road in Lumberton, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies found and seized “stolen property from multiple houses” in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, after they searched the truck and a residence at 391 Lighthouse Drive in Maxton.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 910- 671-3100.

***

Our Daily Bread seeing an increase in demand

ROCKINGHAM — Our Daily Bread Christian Food Ministries has seen an uptick of people at their facility over the past six weeks.

Service at Our Daily Bread is based on need. If an individual is receiving food stamps, they automatically qualify for food pickup. Other individuals can verify their income with the organization and Smith said they have a federal chart that determines the amount of food they can distribute.

“We’ve had several clients come through and make comments that their unemployment has stopped,” Executive Director Clyde Smith said of the struggles people are experiencing. “It’s not affecting everyone that way, but some coming through have passed that information on to us.”

Our Daily Bread was struggling with supply chain problems during the height of the pandemic. Smith said those issues have largely subsided since then.

Our Daily Bread can be contacted at 910-895-3536. United Way of Richmond County Executive Director Michelle Parrish can be contacted at [email protected] or 910-997-2173.

From Champion Media reports

