Near-record heat Monday, high fire danger; mountain snow Tuesday, Denver rain

By Chris Tomer
FOX31 Denver
 7 days ago

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting an abnormally warm Monday at 81 degrees. The record high is 84 set in 2017. The normal high is 61, so, we’re running 20 degrees above normal.

Expect dry conditions Monday with high wildfire danger across the Front Range. We are also forecasting wave cloudiness across Denver and the Front Range.

The mountains will stay dry today with partly sunny skies. Clouds will increase tonight with snow arriving overnight into Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OXZU8_0cblY2pq00
Forecast snow totals by 5am Wednesday.
Fire destroys Fright Acres haunted house in Parker

Expect 3-8 inches of mountain snow on Tuesday. In Denver, we’re including a 30% chance for rain showers and cooler highs in the 60s to about 70 degrees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E2E91_0cblY2pq00
Forecast snow totals by 5am Wednesday.

It will be even cooler on Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s.

Looking down the road, Halloween looks dry and partly to mostly cloudy. Highs will be around 60 with lows in the mid-30s.

Snow is possible early next week in Denver.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C0fcc_0cblY2pq00

